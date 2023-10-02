Events in and around Bonn Nine tips for trips on the Day of German Unity
Bonn/Region · 3 October is Tag der Deutschen Einheit (Day of German Unity) and it's a public holiday. Whether historical festivities or entertaining recreational programme: there's plenty to do in and around Bonn this Tuesday.
Leonardo da Vinci in the Visiodrom Wuppertal
For a few weeks now, visitors to the Visiodrom have been searching for traces of the Renaissance: the current exhibition on Leonardo da Vinci presents all 17 of the artist's paintings, provides insights into his mathematical, anatomical and engineering sketches and presents his work as a universal scholar. On the Skywall of the Gas Cauldron, a 360-degree screen, you can see da Vinci's designs and machines presented in an augmented reality tour. Tickets for the exhibition can be purchased online.
- When: on 3 October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Visiodrom, Mohrenstraße 3, 42289 Wuppertal
- Tickets: 15 euros ( concessions 11 euros), children up to 6 get free admission, children up to 13 pay 9 euros.
Autumn and equestrian market at Satzvey Castle
For fans of horses and equestrian sports, there is an information and show programme, talks and market stalls at the autumn and equestrian market at Burg Satzvey. There will also be an animal star: the network filmpferde.com will send a horse that appears in the films "Ostwind" and "Ponyherzen" to the market. Visitors will be treated to regional goods, handicrafts and culinary delights at the market stalls on the grounds of the medieval moated castle. There will be musical entertainment by the cover band ProJam.
- When: Tuesday, 3 October, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Satzvey Castle, An der Burg 3, 53894 Mechernich-Satzvey
- Admission: Children from 4 to 12 years pay 5 euros (3 euros in advance), youths, pupils, students and groups of 20 or more pay 10 euros (7 euros in advance), adults pay 13 euros (10 euros in advance)
Königswinter Wine Festival
The musical entertainment on the last day of the Königswinter Wine Festival will be provided by Frank Rohles. All kinds of colourfully decorated wine stalls offering regional wines create a cosy autumnal atmosphere. The wine stalls open at 11 a.m.
- When: until 3 October, from 11 a.m.
- Where: Market Square, 53639 Königswinter
- Admission: free of charge
Opening doors with the mouse!
The "Maus Türöffnertag" (Mouse Door Opening Day) offers children insights into numerous exhibitions, authorities, companies and shops throughout Germany. Behind each open door, children discover aspects of our society. Whether at the LVR State Museum, the Bornheim Goat Farm or the Federal Network Agency: numerous child-friendly offers invite them on a discovery tour. An overview of all the offers is available here.
- When: Tuesday, 3 October, 11 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.
- Where: Various locations throughout Germany
- Admission: free of charge
Note: some events are already fully booked
Up to the ceiling: The LVR-Landesmuseum offers a new view of the Rhineland
German Unification Day at the Haus der Geschichte (House of History)
To celebrate German reunification, the Haus der Geschichte invites you to a family day. The play group Theater Taktik will perform three scenes from the permanent exhibition twice a day each: a glimpse of parliament in the 1950s, a scene from an ice cream parlour in 1956 and finally the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. In the open studio, children can make model Trabant cars (Trabbis) out of paper.
- When: Tuesday, 3 October from 11 a.m.
- Where: House of History, Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn
- Admission: free of charge
NRW's biggest pumpkin show
Pikachu, a unicorn with a rainbow mane, dragons and numerous other figures - all made of pumpkins - can be discovered by visitors at NRW's largest pumpkin show at the Krewelshof in the Eifel. Culinary delights at the farm also revolve around the diverse pumpkin plants.
- When: Tuesday, 3 October, 11 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. The exhibition runs until 6 November.
- Where: Krewelshof Eifel, Krewelshof 1 (corner of B266), 53894 Mechernich-Obergartzem
- Admission: 8.90 euros (special holiday price)
Open Philharmonic Day Cologne
The Kölner Philharmonie presents a lot of harmony on the occasion of the Day of German Unity on its Open Day. Six concert formats will fill the premises with music, artistic projects will build a bridge to Cologne's urban culture, and finally, the audience will become artists themselves at the community choir concert "Stimmwelten - Stimmungswelten!".
- When: Tuesday, 3 October, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Cologne Philharmonic Hall, Bischofsgartenstraße 1, 50667 Cologne, Germany
- Admission: free of charge
Exhibition: Death and the Devil. Fascination of Horror
Death metal meets Lars von Trier and Billie Eilish: To get in the mood for Halloween or simply for the love of horror, visitors to the Düsseldorf Kunstpalast can discover the heritage and continuation of artistic strategies of horror. Examples from fashion, music, film and contemporary art illustrate how death and horror run through art and cultural history. Tickets are available here.
- When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition runs until 21 January 2024.
- Where: Kunstpalast Düsseldorf, Ehrenhof 4 - 5, 40479 Düsseldorf
- Admission: 12 euros (concessions 9 euros), free admission for children and young people under 18 years of age.
Note: According to the museum, the exhibition is suitable for children aged 12 and over.
Ice hockey: Kölner Haie vs. Augsburger Panther
Why not discover a new sport on a public holiday? In their fifth home game of the season, the Cologne Sharks face the Augsburg Panthers. The Cologne ice hockey club, founded in 1972 and eight-time German champions, is currently (as of 2 October) in second place in the table.
- When: Tuesday, 3 October, 4.30 p.m.
- Where: Lanxess Arena, Willy-Brandt-Platz 3, 50679 Cologne
- Tickets: from 17 euros
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Jean Lennox)