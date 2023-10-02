Events in and around Bonn Nine tips for trips on the Day of German Unity

For fans of horses and equestrian sports, there is an information and show programme, talks and market stalls at the autumn and equestrian market at Burg Satzvey. There will also be an animal star: the network filmpferde.com will send a horse that appears in the films "Ostwind" and "Ponyherzen" to the market. Visitors will be treated to regional goods, handicrafts and culinary delights at the market stalls on the grounds of the medieval moated castle. There will be musical entertainment by the cover band ProJam.