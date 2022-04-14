Coronavirus update : No concrete date yet for shortened isolation period in NRW

Foto: dpa/Fabian Sommer

Bonn/Region It is not yet clear when the new regulations for isolation and quarantine will take effect in NRW. Meanwhile, the incidence rate continues to decline. Here are some current developments concerning the pandemic from the GA live blog.

It has not yet been determined when the new regulations for isolation and quarantine will go into effect in North Rhine-Westphalia. After Easter, the federal health minister and the health ministers of the states want to continue talks on shortening the isolation period, a spokesman for the NRW health ministry told the German Press Agency (dpa) in Düsseldorf on Wednesday. Originally, the new regulations had been announced for May 1.

Meanwhile, FDP state parliamentary group leader Christof Rasche took Bavaria's go-it-alone approach as an opportunity to again call for a new regulation to be implemented quickly, with a shortest possible isolation period of three days. In Bavaria in the south of Germany, those infected with COVID-19 have to isolate for only five days - a requirement that has been in place since Wednesday.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, those infected with COVID are required to do ten days of isolation. This can be reduced to seven days if the person receives a negative test result (PCR or rapid test) and is symptom-free for at least 48 hours.

COVID-19 incidence in Bonn continues to fall

The seven-day incidence is now 793.8 and has thus dropped significantly compared to the beginning of April. At that time, the incidence was much higher at more than 1,200. The city reported the incidence rates for each age group as follows: 0 to 19 years: 847.4; 20 to 39 years: 980.2; 40 to 59 years: 847.0; 60 to 79 years: 473.6; 80 years and older: 404.4.

In schools and daycare centers, 367 people are currently infected, with students making up the largest proportion with 213 reported cases.

In the Neuwied district, the seven-day incidence on Wednesday was 841.5, with 118 more cases reported in the municipality of Unkel compared to the previous week.