Old town : No Corona restrictions during Bonn's cherry blossom

Signs saying "Wearing a medical mask is recommended" hang in the Old Town. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn There will be no restrictions for visitors at Bonn's famous cherry blossom this year. The city nevertheless urges caution.

There will be no restrictions for visitors to Bonn's famous cherry blossom this year. However, due to the Corona pandemic, the city recommends wearing medical mouth and nose protection if the necessary distance to other people cannot be kept in the streets of the old town. Appropriate signs have already been put up, the city announced on Wednesday. The main flowering is expected to start at the beginning of April.

In 2020, the old town was completely closed to visitors during the flowering period because of the pandemic. In 2021, masks were compulsory there. This year, the Corona Protection Ordinance of the state does not impose any restrictions, the city announced.

At the moment, the first ornamental cherry trees are already in blossom, but the impressive pink blossom splendour in the old town is still to come. "If the weather stays like this, it will happen very quickly," said Victoria Harlos, operator of the Bonn "Cherry Blossom Blog". In her estimation, the cherry blossom will shine in ten days at the latest. The natural spectacle, which lasts two weeks at most, usually attracts tens of thousands of tourists.