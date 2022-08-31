Fire in collective accommodation in Bonn-Dransdorf : No evidence of arson

The burnt-out room in the container building on Gerhart-Hauptmann-Straße in Bonn-Dransdorf. Foto: Ulrich Felsmann

Bonn After the room fire, two residents have to move out of the accommodation for homeless people in Bonn-Dransdorf. The police are still investigating.

Firefighters from the Bonn Fire Brigade and the Rescue Service were called to Dransdorf early on Tuesday morning at about 5.50 a.m.. The fire alarm system of the collective accommodation on Gerhart-Hauptmann-Straße had triggered an alarm. A room on the first floor was on fire. According to the city of Bonn, 75 homeless people were accommodated in the container accommodation.

When the emergency services arrived, security had already evacuated the municipal facility. Reinforcement came from other forces that the control centre had diverted to Dransdorf. They had initially been called to a fire on Robert-Kirchhoff-Straße, but had found no signs of a fire there. So they assisted with the extinguishing work on the other side of the railway tracks.

The room fire on Gerhart-Hauptmann-Straße had developed quickly. When the first firefighters arrived, flames were already coming out of the window of the affected room. They extinguished the fire from inside and outside. The firefighters were thus able to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to other rooms. The immediate ventilation of the accommodation also prevented smoke from spreading in the container building.

Neighbouring rooms can still be used

After the firefighting and clean-up work was completed, all residents of the surrounding rooms were able to return to their rooms. The police confiscated the room affected by the fire. In the afternoon, fire investigators from Criminal Investigation Department 11 were on site, according to police spokesman Simon Rott. "We currently have no indication that the fire was set from outside," Rott told the GA when asked. Investigations into the cause of the fire were still ongoing.

According to Marc Hoffmann, deputy city spokesman, the accommodation in Dransdorf is designed for up to 78 homeless people. It was almost completely occupied at the time of the fire. The fire did not affect the further operation of the accommodation. "The two residents of the room that caught fire will be accommodated elsewhere. All other residents can return to their rooms," Hoffmann said.

(Original text: Bettina Köhl; Translation: Mareike Graepel)