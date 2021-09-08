After the flood disaster: Bundesgartenshow cancelled : No horticultural show 2023 in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

The storm caused severe damage. Between the Rosenkranz church and the casino the Kurgarten bridge was torn away. Foto: Martin Gausmann

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler The planned Bundesgartenschau 2023 in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler is cancelled. Financial and human resources are needed for reconstruction after the flood disaster.

The 2023 state horticultural show in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler is cancelled. This was announced by the city on Tuesday. The decision to cancel was previously made by the supervisory board of the state horticultural show company. "The flood disaster has left unimaginable devastation throughout the Ahr Valley. The reconstruction of apartments, houses, businesses, roads, sports facilities, playgrounds and other public and private facilities is, of course, an absolute priority and will require all financial and human resources on site in the coming years," said Mayor and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Guido Orthen, explaining the decision.

The city announced that already purchased tickets will be refunded. The organisers will provide information on the exact procedure in the coming weeks.