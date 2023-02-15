Construction work on the rail network : No ICE Sprinter from Bonn to Berlin until summer

A passenger boards his train on the platform at Cologne Central Station. Foto: dpa/Roberto Pfeil

Bonn Temporary end for the fast connection from Cologne and Bonn to Berlin: Due to construction works, Deutsche Bahn stops the ICE Sprinter until summer.

Until the middle of this year, no ICE Sprinter will run from Bonn via Cologne to Berlin. The reason for this is construction work on the route, as a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson told GA on Tuesday. In addition, according to the spokesman, there are "operational bottlenecks in the rail network".

The Sprinter line Berlin-Cologne-Bonn with three trains per direction daily is affected. From mid-June, however, the Sprinters will be offered again as usual, according to the railway. Until then, the normal, at least hourly ICE service will be available to travellers, the spokesperson said.

The Sprinter line connects the region with the capital in a journey time of about four hours and is about half an hour faster than regular ICE connections.