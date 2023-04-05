"Castle Lights” and “Unique Christmas” No more big events at Schloss Drachenburg
Königswinter · Schloss Drachenburg, the fairytale castle high above Königswinter, will no longer be hosting big events such as “Castle Lights" and “Unique Christmas Time”. Managing director Joachim Odenthal explains why and what visitors can expect instead.
No more "Castle Lights” or “Unique Christmases”at Schloss Drachenburg: The fairy-tale castle high above Königswinter is now taking a completely new approach when it comes to large-scale events, as Joachim Odenthal, managing director of the non-profit Schloss-Drachenburg-Gesellschaft, says in an interview with the General-Anzeiger. "We don't want to do any more big events," Odenthal says. Ultimately, the castle's location in the middle of the Siebengebirge nature reserve obligated it to limit the flow of visitors as much as possible. "I think that's more feasible in other places that are not as sensitive as the Siebengebirge," Odenthal reports.
Instead of the previous crowd pleasers such as the Christmas market based on the novels of Charles Dickens or the artistic illumination of the castle, visible for miles from the outside and artfully staged inside, there will be events such as the Festival of Fantasy. But, "We will limit access to a maximum of 2,000 guests per day - with advance sales," he said. It was about that many people that came on a daily basis last August, when the Jugglers and Acrobats Festival was first held in and around the castle. “It can’t really be more than that,” finds Odenthal. On the weekend of Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, there will be the second running of the Festival of Fantasy.
Already last year, the “Unique Christmas Time” and "Castle Lights” events were canceled in view of the looming energy crisis. "We can't think or talk about how we are using our energy and at the same time light up our castle so brightly that it can be seen from Cologne Cathedral," the Drachenburg managing director explained in September last year.
From an economic point of view, the loss of the big events is manageable because of the consistently highly visitor numbers in the past months: Nearly record-breaking, he said, 223,000 guests visited the castle in 2022. "And that, although we had four months of closure due to Corona, among other things, and saved energy." In the meantime, the appeal of Schloss Drachenburg (as a tourist attraction) is even developing more or less independently of the weather, he said. "For example, on a rainy Saturday in November, we had around 1,000 visitors in the castle. The weather doesn't matter anymore," says Odenthal.
To ensure that this appeal is maintained in the long term, Odenthal's team wants to keep telling new castle stories. The fact that there are always new stories to tell about the glamorous fairy-tale castle high above the Rhine, or rather that the story has to be told anew, is to some extent due to digitization. Old newspaper articles from the time of the castle builder Stephan von Sarter, which are now being digitized more and more, reveal astonishing insights.
There are now indications that the owner of the castle in Königswinter was the one who brought the first film to America around the turn of the century. It featured recordings by the French cinema pioneers Auguste Lumière and Louis Lumière from Paris. It was discovered that von Sarter, who had come to great wealth on the Paris stock exchange, sometimes worked in New York. And apparently von Sarter was well acquainted with the filmmaker brothers in Paris, since they lived in the same arrondissement on the Avenue d'Italie - possibly even directly across from him. "Until now, it was only said that he lived alone in a three-room apartment on the fourth floor," Odenthal describes.
During the pandemic break, Schloss Drachenburg staff, including always at least two historians, began to question historical self-revelations surrounding the castle and its various owners. The idea of whether von Sarter played a decisive role in the boom of the American film industry à la Hollywood, with some film reels from Paris, will be further explored.
Speaking of cinema: In an outlying part of the castle, visitors can now see a 20-minute feature film screened. The focus is on Stephan von Sarter, who became rich through stock market transactions. From his workplace in Paris, he wanted to show his homeland the wealth accumulated by the innkeeper's son from Bonn. The staff is now researching on whether the builder of the castle ever lived in it. "We found an article that he had invited a women's choir here for a champagne reception in 1890," says Odenthal, who has been managing the business side of the castle since 2002. It belongs to the NRW Foundation.
Odenthal's goal is to "set milestones for the future" in the tourist attraction below the Drachenfels plateau. The fact that there is always something new to discover in the castle and on the castle grounds is due to the many structural changes, which are not always immediately obvious. For example, the reconstructed archway, destroyed during the Second World War, has been completed at the park-side exit. In order to fit the historical design of the archway, natural stones from the period of construction and belonging to the archway were salvaged and secured in the 1990’s. This means that the arch fits harmoniously into the existing ensemble.
Construction is also underway in the so-called Old Kitchen. The aim is to recreate the cooking area true to how it looked around 120 years ago. The showpiece is a stove from the old days, which the team found in an online auction house and collected from an estate in Lüneburg. The castle exhibition in the carriage hall is also currently being redesigned. Where the carriages were once parked, new media stations and graphics about the history of the stately home are being created. "In four to six weeks, the Old Kitchen should be presentable." The new permanent exhibition even sooner. There is obviously no shortage of stories about the castle, which is steeped in history.
