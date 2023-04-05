"Castle Lights” and “Unique Christmas” No more big events at Schloss Drachenburg

Drachenburg

As of next year, wedding ceremonies at Schloss Drachenburg will also be history. As Joachim Odenthal, managing director of the non-profit Schloss Drachenburg Society, told the GA, the wedding room will once again become a bedroom that can be visited starting in 2024. Likewise, the last "white windows" are gradually disappearing, to be replaced by reconstructed stained glass windows - for example, in the dining room. Already completed in this respect are the elaborate replacement works in the art room. The colorful windows create different lighting moods at different times of the day and evening. "The lighting is new every day," Odenthal enthuses. The castle's managing director would also like to enlarge the collection of paintings with portraits from the old days that fit in with the aegis of the castle's construction from 1882 - for example, portraits of the parents of the castle's builder Stephan von Sarter or from the family circle of other owners.