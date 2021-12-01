Operator speaks of "tragedy" : No more Biontech in the vaccination centre in the Brückenforum

Bonn The reduction of the Biontech vaccine now affects not only the City of Bonn but also the vaccination practices in the Brückenforum and in the Südstadt. From now on, only Moderna will be vaccinated there.

The reduction of the Biontech vaccine now also affects the vaccination practices in Bonn's Brückenforum and Südstadt. According to Sandro Heinemann, only the Moderna vaccine will be administered there from this Tuesday on. Since, according to the current recommendation of the Standing Commission on Vaccination, people under 30 and pregnant women should currently only be vaccinated with Biontech, the operator asks these groups of people not to come to the vaccination practice in Weberstraße and Brückenforum until further notice.

All other people can continue to be vaccinated with Moderna and keep their appointments, Heinemann explained in response to a GA query. "It's a tragedy," Heinemann says of the reduction in the vaccine. All people who have an appointment have been notified of the situation by email, he says.