Operator speaks of "tragedy" : No more Biontech in the vaccination centre in the Brückenforum
The reduction of the Biontech vaccine now also affects the vaccination practices in Bonn's Brückenforum and Südstadt. According to Sandro Heinemann, only the Moderna vaccine will be administered there from this Tuesday on. Since, according to the current recommendation of the Standing Commission on Vaccination, people under 30 and pregnant women should currently only be vaccinated with Biontech, the operator asks these groups of people not to come to the vaccination practice in Weberstraße and Brückenforum until further notice.
All other people can continue to be vaccinated with Moderna and keep their appointments, Heinemann explained in response to a GA query. "It's a tragedy," Heinemann says of the reduction in the vaccine. All people who have an appointment have been notified of the situation by email, he says.
The City of Bonn's public vaccination centre in the Stadthaus is also now vaccinating mainly using Moderna due to the reduced Biontech vaccine doses from the Federal Ministry of Health. This was announced by the City of Bonn. For this reason, Moderna will be used from now on for first, second and booster vaccinations of persons over 30 years of age at the vaccination centre in the city hall and the open vaccination campaigns of the Federal City. Persons under 30 years of age and pregnant women, on the other hand, will continue to be vaccinated exclusively with the Biontech vaccine. This is expected to be available again from December 6, according to the city. (Original text: Alexander Hertel and Lisa Inhoffen / Translation: Mareike Graepel)