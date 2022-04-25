Coronavirus pandemic : No more testing in schools after Easter holidays

Covid-tests will not be mandatory in classrooms after the Easter holidays Foto: dpa/Gaetan Bally

Düsseldorf There will be no more random Coronavirus tests when classrooms fill up again in NRW today. The facemask mandate was already dropped in the last week before the school holidays. Not everyone is enthusiastic about the relaxation of restrictions.

For school students in NRW, classes will begin on Monday after the Easter holidays without compulsory testing for Coronavirus. The school ministry in Düsseldorf has announced that regular random testing that was practiced until the start of the holidays will not be resumed. This applies to the approximately 2.5 million pupils of all school types. Almost all federal states had stated that they wanted to drop these tests by the beginning of May.

The ministry points to testing possibilities outside of school: "Everyone is free to use the well-developed testing infrastructure, especially if there are symptoms or a suspected case." The mask mandate at schools had already ended on 2 April - one week before the start of the holidays in NRW. The government opposition had criticised the lifting of restrictions. The two teachers' unions, VBE and GEW, have now expressed their scepticism about stopping compulsory testing.

New Coronavirus infections have decreased

According to the Ministry of Education, the federal states can continue to order Coronavirus tests in schools under the new Federal Infection Act. But the NRW state government decided in March that testing would end after the holidays. That’s how it will stay. Since March, the number of new Coronavirus infections has decreased.

The Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of the Länder has set the goal of lifting all restrictions - above all the mask mandate and random testing - by May at the latest, the NRW Ministry stated. Parallel to schools, the state is now also completely ending the test mandate in day-care centres.

"Consistently reckless behaviour"

The teachers’ organisation Verband Bildung und Erziehung is critical, saying: "The NRW state government is relying on the principle of hope and the individual responsibility of the school communities." In the neighbouring federal states, tests would at least still be carried out directly after the Easter holidays, emphasised VBE state head Stefan Behlau. Whether the NRW decision is a responsible one, especially with the upcoming final exams approaching, "is questionable at the very least".

The state chair of the Education and Science Union (GEW), Ayla Celik, said: "The school ministry remains true to itself: this behaviour is reckless." Ending the mask mandate one week before the Easter holidays was already too soon, she said. "Especially in the now upcoming period with performance reviews and exams, as far as the education union GEW is concerned, this course is questionable" Celik complained, referring to the Coronavirus tests that will now no longer be done.

(Original article: dpa; Translation: Jean Lennox)