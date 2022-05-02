Pandemic : No new Coronavirus deaths reported for the first time since September

The public health department in Heinsberg. Foto: dpa/Jonas Güttler

Berlin The last time that not a single death in connection with Coronavirus was reported within a day was on 21 September. Subsequent changes or additions by the Robert Koch Institute are possible, though.

For the first time since September, the public health offices in Germany did not report a single new death in connection with Coronavirus to the Robert Koch Institute within 24 hours.

Subsequent changes or additions by the RKI are possible, however. The last time that not a single death in connection with Coronavirus was reported within one day was on 21 September. On weekends, far fewer deaths are usually reported by the health authorities than on other days. The data will be submitted later. The figure concerns people who died as a result of or whilst infected with Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the nationwide seven-day incidence continues to fall. On Monday morning, the RKI gave the figure for new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week as 639.5. (Previous day: 666.4; previous week: 790.8; previous month: 1531.5).

24,813,817 infections detected

However, the reported incidence does not give us a complete picture of how infections are developing. One reason is that the reported figures depend on the testing behaviour of the population. The RKI therefore analyses other parameters regularly - but not on a daily basis. One of the things included in their weekly report that was published on Thursday was that the number of people being admitted to hospital with Coronavirus has continued to fall.

The health authorities in Germany last reported 4032 new Coronavirus infections to the RKI within one day, as the figures from Monday morning further show (previous week: 20,084 registered infections). The figures fluctuate considerably between the individual days of the week, as some federal states do not report to the RKI at the weekend. According to the RKI dashboard on Monday, only five federal states reported new cases of infection.

The RKI has counted 24,813,817 confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

