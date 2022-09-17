Court decision : No probation for Beuel drug dealer

Two young men allegedly stored 34 kilogrammes of marijuana in a flat in Beuel. Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann

Bonn The investigators were only able to prove that they had sold a few grammes of marijuana: Nevertheless, two dealers with multiple convictions will have to go behind bars, for two years and nine months and for one and a half years. So what happened?

On Friday, two men aged 27 and 28 were found guilty at the Bonn Regional Court of drug possession and trafficking, bringing counterfeit money into circulation and fraud.

In a total of five indictments, the prosecution had accused the duo of various offences. The main offence, for which a 70-year-old pensioner was initially also in the dock, involved the sale of 34 kilograms of marijuana. The two men allegedly stored it at the elderly man's Beuel flat between 1 December 2019 and 17 December 2020 and divided it into street sales quantities.

"Unfortunately, it could not be determined with sufficient accuracy when and how much was ultimately sold," the public prosecutor had already admitted in her plea. So the two main defendants in this case were ultimately only convicted for the sale of 41 grammes, the amount that investigators were able to seize in a white bucket in the 70-year-old's flat on 17 December 2020.

Counterfeit money put into circulation

The pensioner, whose trial was suspended after the first day due to his poor health, received three grammes of marijuana from the two young men for his own consumption as well as 50 euros per week as remuneration.

The evidence looked better in the case of two further offences the men were charged with: In September 2019, they were in possession of four fake fifty-euro notes, which they wanted to spend in a kiosk in the old town. The owner immediately noticed the poor quality notes and called the police. For two further offences, only one of the two was convicted. The fifth case was dropped due to insignificance.

The 28-year-old had been caught stoned in the passenger seat during a traffic check in April 2019. Things were not made any better when he told the officers that he had wanted to smuggle the substance that he had found, and which he had unsuccessfully tried to swallow a short time before, "into prison".

Pensioner lost 11,000 euros

The 27-year-old was also convicted of fraud. The court was convinced that he had defrauded a retired teacher of around 11,000 euros with "sob stories" in the spring and summer of 2018. "He came across as kind-hearted, downright naïve," the presiding judge described the witness. Earlier in the morning, lawyer Michael Hakner had pleaded to acquit his client of this charge. The pensioner had known that he would never see the money again. However, he had accepted the risk in order not to have to break off contact with a group of young people, to which the now convicted fraudster also belonged. "For him, it was about social contact, for which he was willing to pay," Hakner said.

Original text: Leif Kubik