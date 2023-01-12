Fence still not in place : No progress at the Lyngsberg nature reserve

The nature reserve in Lannesdorf covers an area of about 5.4 hectares. Foto: Axel Vogel

Lannesdorf A year ago, the city cleared the Lyngsberg nature reserve of rubbish and cleared it. After that, the area was to be fenced off. Now there is rubbish lying around again and the fence is still not there.

It is exactly one year ago that the City of Bonn started the renaturation or extensive maintenance measures in the Lyngsberg nature reserve in Lannesdorf. This mainly involved cutting and clearing the 5.4 hectare area.

This affected numerous Robinia trees, which are undesirable at this location. They had to be removed so that site-appropriate vegetation and flowering meadows could grow. The measure also aimed at creating more sunlit areas for amphibians, for example.

Another key point of the biotope maintenance was the collection and disposal of wild rubbish of all kinds and in large quantities - from barbecue remains to household rubbish and furniture hanging in the trees and on the steep slopes. Professional climbers were even hired to collect the rubbish from inaccessible parts of the quarry.

In order to prevent a repetition of similar events and to ensure that the local flora and fauna can develop largely undisturbed, the area should be fenced off quickly after the renaturation and maintenance work has been completed. This is also in view of the danger of the former quarry falling.

Lyngsberg: fencing work delayed

So much for the city's plan. But as reported in the summer, the fencing work was delayed. There were problems between the city and the contractor, which prevented the fence from being erected in time.

In autumn, the work was finally supposed to begin. But even that deadline was obviously impossible to meet: At the beginning of the year, the fence was still not in place on the demolition edge of the Lyngsberg, which belongs to the Heiderhof.

The omission has already had consequences. Once again there is a lot of wild rubbish lying around. In addition, mountain bikers at least occasionally use the terrain with its slopes, which is now accessible and passable after the clearing work, local residents reported. This is said to have created a kind of downhill track.

Lyngsberg: Rubbish on the site again

But that is not all. Since a makeshift access road had to be built to the quarry last year due to the clearing work, and this was blocked for a long time only by a flutter tape, one or two contemporaries apparently took advantage of the opportunity to dump their rubbish by the trailer as unobserved as possible inside the quarry on a clearing where a flowering meadow is to be created.

At least, that's how it looks from the edge of the quarry. In the meantime, however, the flutter tape stretched across the site access road has been replaced by more solid site fencing.

When asked, the press office explained the situation as follows: "To the regret of the city, there have been considerable difficulties with the specialised company for months, so that the work continues to be suspended," says Andrea Schulte, an employee of the press office. They were working flat out to find a solution so that the work could be resumed. The press office did not give a time horizon for when that might be.

"Regardless, the city will cordon off and signpost known access points and trails to protect the nature reserve from disturbance." As for the newly accumulated rubbish, this will of course be removed as soon as the work starts again.

And Schulte also announces: "When the area is fully protected by a fence, climbers will probably also clear the slope of rubbish once again. In this context, the city expressly points out that disposing of rubbish in the open countryside is an administrative offence.