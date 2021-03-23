Current Corona situation : No relaxation of contact rules for family or friends’ visits over Easter

It appears the measures will be extended until April 18. Foto: dpa/Michael Kappeler

Berlin The federal and state governments do not want to relax the strict contact rules for visiting relatives over Easter. However, a final decision on future measures was still pending last night.

General lockdown to continue until 18 April for the time being

In the fight against the Corona pandemic, the existing lockdown in Germany is to be extended in principle until 18 April. The Deutsche Presse-Agentur learned this on Monday from several sources from the consultations of the federal and state governments. However, a final decision on the future measures was still pending. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the state premiers want to discuss further concrete regulations, also with a view to the Easter period. The general lockdown with the closure of numerous facilities had initially been agreed until 28 March.

