Demands are getting louder : No vaccinations planned in socially deprived areas in Bonn

Tannenbusch is one of Bonn's districts with a particularly high incidence. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn In politics, voices are growing louder in favour of rapid vaccinations for people in socially deprived areas. These demands are also being made in Bonn. Here’s why they will not be implemented for the time being.

In the fight against the coronavirus, voices are growing louder across party lines in favour of vaccinations for people in socially deprived areas as quickly as possible. Katrin Göring-Eckardt, leader of the Green Party in the Bundestag, said on Tuesday: "I can only support the model project in Cologne - we should have such projects all over the country." She said it was important "to vaccinate a lot in districts where the incidence is very high, where people live in a confined space and where people also work in jobs that cannot be done in a home office". Because of many new Corona infections, vaccination teams were sent to the high-rise housing estate in the Chorweiler district of Cologne. The state had initially provided 1000 vaccine doses for the pilot project.

For the time being, there will be no vaccination campaign in Bonn based on the Cologne model. However, a spokesperson for the city told the GA that they are "considering this. Asked about the time horizon, he said he expected details "in the course of the month". Georg Schäfer, a CDU city councillor from Tannenbusch, had already called last week for "targeted education, testing and vaccination campaigns" in the neighbourhoods particularly affected by the virus infection.

The city had already told the GA at the end of last week that whether vaccination teams could be sent out would first have to be discussed with the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. On Tuesday, the city did not want to comment on whether any progress had been made in these talks.

The SPD parliamentary group in the Rhein-Sieg district assembly called on the district health office to work with the 19 municipalities to identify residential areas with a high incidence and, in the next step, to offer vaccinations there via mobile teams. Of course, their use would only be possible when vaccination prioritisation was lifted, explained health expert Katja Ruiters.

Vaccines are lacking in the Rhine-Sieg district

Currently, the Rhein-Sieg district does not yet see itself in a position to vaccinate with mobile vaccination teams in certain districts. "The biggest problem we have is the lack of vaccine. Something urgently needs to be done here so that we can at least vaccinate the people whose turn it is," said a spokeswoman for the district. The order of priority is currently group two.

Meanwhile, the Greens in NRW are pushing for a quick Corona vaccination of refugees in shared accommodation. People living there belong to priority group two, said Berivan Aymaz, spokesperson for integration and refugee policy in the state parliament. "That means they should have been offered vaccination long ago." The incidence of infections in shelters can spread very quickly, and therefore those housed there are at increased risk, she said. "Even in the current decree by Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann, they are still not listed," Aymaz complained.

Meanwhile, the federal government cleared the way for relaxations of the Corona rules for fully vaccinated and recovered people. The cabinet passed a corresponding ordinance on Tuesday, said Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD). Restrictions on basic rights such as contact and exit restrictions should be withdrawn quickly. The Bundestag and Bundesrat are to make a final decision on the matter this week. For fully vaccinated and recovered people, the Corona rules could thus be relaxed as early as this weekend. "An important step towards normality," said Lambrecht.

(Original text: Bernd Eyermann - Translation: Mareike Graepel)