Freshly discovered Nomiya Ramen & Drinks brings Japanese flair to Bonn's Münsterplatz

After three months of renovation and furnishing, the new restaurant promises to be more than just an eye-catcher. Once you pass the bar in the front area and the rock panel wall with a large neon sign of the Japanese brewery Kirin in the middle, the tube-like and atmospheric main dining room opens up. It is designed like a street food alley in Japan: the walls are decorated with stylised, indirectly lit shoji (the sliding room dividers used in traditional Japanese architecture), and with roof tile appliqués and boards with street posters. Yellow and red lanterns hang over the tables, and soon street markings on the floor will complete the alley atmosphere.