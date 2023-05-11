Room for 62 passengers Nostalgic carousel at the Münsterplatz in Bonn
Bonn · The nostalgic carousel "The Grand Carousel" is coming to Bonn's Münsterplatz this summer. The ride was already an attraction during the Christmas market in the city centre.
The Grand Carousel is coming to the Münsterplatz in Bonn this summer. This was announced by showman Roland Barth. The nostalgic ride is based on the tradition of nostalgic horse carousels. Its special feature is that it has a second floor, which means it can accommodate a total of 62 passengers. With a diameter of twelve metres and a height of 14 metres, it is the largest transportable tiered carousel in the world, according to Barth.
After a stop at the largest fair in northern Germany, the Hamburg DOM, the carousel is now making its way back home: to Bonn's Münsterplatz. Assembly is scheduled to start on 15 May. (Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)