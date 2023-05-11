Room for 62 passengers Nostalgic carousel at the Münsterplatz in Bonn

The Grand Carousel is coming to the Münsterplatz in Bonn this summer. This was announced by showman Roland Barth. The nostalgic ride is based on the tradition of nostalgic horse carousels. Its special feature is that it has a second floor, which means it can accommodate a total of 62 passengers. With a diameter of twelve metres and a height of 14 metres, it is the largest transportable tiered carousel in the world, according to Barth.