Roadworks on the A565 Not all accept detours at the Endenicher Ei

However, motorway spokesman Helge Wego and the other parties involved in the project assured the citizens who attended that they would also include their suggestions in the joint discussions with the city. After all, the city is the organising authority for the traffic routing. A mother and her daughter reported on the sidelines that travelling to the school bus or cycling via a signposted diversion did take extra time. The construction site noise, which is scheduled to end at 10 pm, is clearly audible. The mum said: "The cars have been given their space, but no good solution has been found for cyclists and pedestrians." After all, according to the plans of Autobahn GmbH, the current situation will last until the end of 2024. This will be followed by closures on the other side of the bridge. Residents will therefore have to deal with these and similar disruptions until 2027.