More Corona news : NRW allows self-testing under supervision as admission requirement

The nationwide incidence number continues to rise. Foto: dpa/Frank Rumpenhorst

Bonn The nationwide incidence number continues to rise. Due to the rising Corona infection figures, far-reaching new access restrictions will also be introduced in North Rhine-Westphalia from Thursday. Here are some more brief news around the pandemic.

NRW: Masks compulsory again in outdoor queues

Masks will again be compulsory in outdoor queues. Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) announced on Tuesday in Düsseldorf at the presentation of the new Corona Protection Ordinance for North Rhine-Westphalia that masks would again be compulsory in outdoor queues under certain circumstances because of the more contagious Omikron variant.

According to the ministry, the exemptions from the mask requirement will be reduced and the obligation to wear medical masks will be extended. In particular, this concerns the reintroduction of the mask requirement in outdoor queues and at events and gatherings, unless they are subject to a 3G (vaccinated, recovered or tested) or 2G (vaccinated or recovered) access regime.

Patient protection groups criticise special status for boostered people

The German Foundation for Patient Protection has criticised the exemption of boosted people from the additional Corona testing requirement for recreational activities with particularly close contact as wrong. "This is a serious mistake," said board member Eugen Brysch to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur after the state government presented the new Corona protection ordinance for North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday.

Vaccination and testing should not be played off against each other, he said, because vaccination above all protects the person himself and testing is an important measure against the spread of the virus. If Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) believes that everything is over with three vaccinations, he is mistaken. Moreover, this special status plays into the hands of those people who are sceptical anyway.

NRW wants to wait for new RKI recommendations re quarantine

With regard to the planned shortening of quarantine and isolation after Corona infections, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia wants to wait for the new recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). This is only a matter of days, said Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) in Düsseldorf on Tuesday.

According to the state ministry, the adaptation of the RKI recommendations on contact person management is expected by the beginning of next week. This would, among other things, set nationwide standards for the handling of vaccinated, recovered and boostered persons in the area of quarantine. The adaptation of the testing and quarantine ordinance of the state of NRW would then follow.

Maximum of 750 spectators also at football matches in NRW

In North Rhine-Westphalia, a uniform upper limit of a maximum of 750 spectators will apply to all supra-regional events as of Thursday. This will then also apply to football stadiums, explained NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) on Tuesday at the presentation of the updated Corona Protection Ordinance in Düsseldorf. "We need a regulation that will stand up in court," he said. Therefore, he said, there is now a standardisation for all major events.

NRW restricts PCR tests as vaccination substitute in amateur sport