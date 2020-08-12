Fines, masks, compulsory tests : NRW extends corona regulations until the end of August

NRW has extended the obligation to wear masks until the end of August. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Düsseldorf Further relaxation of Covid-19 rules? Not for the time being. NRW has extended the Corona Protection Ordinance until the end of August and in some cases even tightened the rules. The obligation to wear a mask will continue to apply, and it will now also become expensive for those who refuse to wear a mask. An overview.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

High fines for mask objectors, lessons with mouth and nose protection and testing obligations - these are the most important innovations in the new corona regulations of North Rhine-Westphalia. In view of the rising number of infections, there can be no further relaxation at present, explained Minister President Armin Laschet (CDU) on Tuesday in Düsseldorf. The new rules will come into force on Wednesday, and the state has also extended the obligation to wear masks.

Those who go without masks on buses and trains will be fined 150 Euro immediately. "Wearing a mask is a question of solidarity with the weakest in our society," emphasised Transportation Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU). He said that the obligation to wear masks in local traffic was "a small inconvenience - but it can prevent a major catastrophe".

From now on, masks are compulsory on the entire school grounds - and from grade 5 on, in principle, also in class. In addition, a fixed seating arrangement is prescribed. From August 17, the originally booked weekly hours can be used again for child day care.

<div id="mobilebanner_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="contentad"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>

Those entering the school from risk areas must generally spend 14 days in domestic quarantine. This is only waived if a negative corona test result, which is not older than 48 hours, can be presented to the health authorities. The tests are obligatory in any case for returnees from countries that the Robert Koch Institute classifies as corona risk areas.

NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) appealed to the citizens: "No matter whether by the lake, in a beer garden or in public transport. Stick to the existing regulations. Keep your distance, wear a mouth-and-nose protection and observe the usual rules of hygiene." It is a joint task to deal responsibly with the "dynamic occurrence of infections“.

All corona regulations in the country have now been extended and updated in principle until the end of August.