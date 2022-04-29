Coronavirus measure : NRW extends mask mandate until end of May

NRW extends a mask mandate until at least the end of May. Foto: dpa/Sebastian Kahnert

Düsseldorf The state of North Rhine-Westphalia will continue to enforce the mandatory use of masks in medical areas, nursing homes and on public transport. The protective measures are to remain in place until at least the end of May.

Masks will continue to be mandatory in medical areas, nursing homes and on public transport in North Rhine-Westphalia for the time being. This is according to the new Corona Protection Ordinance, valid from Friday, April 29, published by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. It states that the basic protective measures will initially be extended until May 27.

But even beyond these specific areas, Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) recommended that people continue to wear a medical protective mask indoors. "Here it comes down to everyone's personal responsibility, and many citizens have exemplified this in the last four weeks," Laumann said. After a good two years of the pandemic, the vast majority of coronavirus requirements have already been lifted.

Corona infection numbers have fallen, but continue to remain high, said Laumann. There are still many workers who cannot report to work (due to COVID), he said, and people continue to become seriously ill with coronavirus and die from it. In health care facilities, many healthcare workers have been working with a very high workload for months.

The elderly and those with pre-existing conditions will be further protected

Mouth-to-nose protection must continue to be worn in NRW in medical and care facilities such as doctors' offices, hospitals and nursing homes to provide special protection for the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. The mask requirement also continues to apply in state facilities such as asylum and refugee centers or shared accommodation for the homeless - as well as on buses, trams and trains.

As before, visitors to hospitals and health care facilities may only enter with a current negative COVID test. Employees and those being newly admitted also continue to need a current negative test.

The testing regulations for hospitals will be standardized with the new version of the Corona Protection Ordinance. Psychiatric clinics and detoxification centers are also subject to the regulations for hospitals. In asylum and refugee accommodations, correctional facilities or deportation centers, testing can be waived as before for fully immunized people.

