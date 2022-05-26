Corona Protection Ordinance : NRW extends rules on mandatory masks again

The rules on compulsory masks in NRW are being extended. Photo: dpa/Christoph Soeder Foto: dpa/Christoph Soeder

Düsseldorf Only a few corona rules are currently in force in NRW. One of them is the obligation to wear masks in some areas. Now the state has extended the protective regulation a second time.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The compulsory wearing of masks in public transport in North Rhine-Westphalia will be extended until shortly before the start of the summer holidays. On Tuesday, the NRW Ministry of Health extended the previously valid Corona Protection Ordinance without changes until 23 June.

The mask requirement will continue to apply in medical and care facilities such as doctors' surgeries, hospitals and nursing homes as well as in state facilities for the common accommodation of many people. These include, in particular, refugee accommodation and shared accommodation for homeless people.

Hospitals and care facilities may also still only be entered by visitors with a current negative test certificate. The previous testing obligations continue to apply to employees as well as to new admissions.

The previous Corona Protection Ordinance expires on Friday. The summer holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia begin this year on 27 June.

Original text: dpa