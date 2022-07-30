Discussion about speed limit on the autobahn : NRW police union calls for 130 speed limit

A speed limit of 130 km/h is currently a topic of discussion. The NRW police union would be in favor of it. Foto: picture alliance / Patrick Seege/Patrick Seeger

Düsseldorf In the wake of the energy crisis, there is once again a lively discussion about a speed limit on German autobahns. The chair of the NRW German police union has a clear opinion on the matter. German citizens have also been surveyed.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The German police union in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) is now getting involved in the discussion about a general speed limit of 130 km/h on the autobahns. “A general speed limit of 130 belongs at the forefront of measures to be taken in order to significantly reduce the number of road users killed in traffic and to significantly reduce the number of seriously injured,” said state police chair Erich Rettinghaus to the GA editorial team. He is clearly in favor of a speed limit. “It is time to protect human lives, health and the environment with consistent decisions,” he said.

A general speed limit has been the subject of bitter debate for years. As a result of the war in the Ukraine, it has now come back into focus - as a possible way to help save energy. At the federal level, the FDP party, which is part of the coalition government, is opposed to such a limit. It had already rejected such a limit in the coalition negotiations.

CDU is open to the idea

Many politicians in the CDU party are open to the idea of a speed limit. CDU party deputy Andreas Jung said recently on Deutschlandfunk radio, “Personally, I would also be open to a temporary speed limit of 130 km/h on autobahns in this situation. But for that, there needs to be an initiative from the federal government. It needs the chancellor.” He would be prepared to campaign for it within his party. The Conference of Environmental Ministers also voted in favor of a speed limit, but Bavaria and NRW noted in the minutes that they felt the effect of a speed limit would be limited and would not support it “for reasons of proportionality.” Still, the vote was unanimous, also with the votes of these two states.

Whether a speed limit would actually lead to fewer accidents is disputed. According to the German traffic club ADAC, there are proportionally no more accidents on stretches of roads without a speed limit than on stretches with speed limits of 120 or 130 km/h. Studies in other countries such as Sweden, on the other hand, come to a different conclusion. “However, where an above-average number of serious accidents occur, a route-related speed limit or situation specific speed regulation could make sense,” say the ADAC traffic experts.

Most drivers go slower than 130 km/h

But even without a speed limit, 77 percent of drivers on highways in NRW drive slower than 130 km/h, according to a study. According to an analysis last year by the Institute of the German Economy (IW) in Cologne, a further twelve percent drive between 130 and 140 km/h. A good nine percent drive between 140 and 160 km/h, and less than two percent drive faster than 160 km/h. According to the study, most speeding drivers in NRW are on the road at night. Between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., four percent of motorists drive at least 160 km/h.

Rettinghaus says it would be easy to adjust the law. To do so, a small adjustment would have to be made in the road traffic regulations. The paragraph with the permissible maximum speed of 50 km/h within built-up areas could be extended to include an autobahn-related clause.

SURVEY Majority of Germans in favor of a speed limit The majority of Germans appear to be in favor of a speed limit. In the spring, a survey had shown that only just under one in four residents was generally apposed to a speed limit on German autobahns. In the survey, 24 percent of respondents were against a general speed limit. In contrast, around 69 percent said they could warm up to the idea of a speed limit - with differing ideas about the level of the speed limit.

Orig. text: Christian Schwerdtfeger