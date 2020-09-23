State government meeting : NRW revises corona rules

SCHOOLS IN BONN REACH THEIR LIMITs

Bonn schools and day-care centres see themselves on the verge of organisational resilience when it comes to implementing the Corona rules. Since September 10 the Bonn health authority has tightened the regulations even more. This is based on a recommendation by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). If a positive case occurs, the entire school class, including teachers, must be quarantined for 14 days. According to the city, 15 schools and one day-care centre are affected. The Tannenbusch Gymnasium, for example, has released 57 pupils and seven teachers into quarantine.

Eike Schultz, head of the school and spokesperson for the directors of the Bonn grammar schools, sounds the alarm. At his school, the quarantine affects two thirds of grade 7 pupils and seven teachers. "Of course, we are all adhering to the specifications of the health authorities," says Schultz, "but we will eventually reach our organisational limits with these radical regulations.”