Traffic NRW's 'Speed-Week' kicks off with more speed checks
Düsseldorf · Attention, drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia! Today is the start of "Speed-Week," which means police are stepping up efforts to crack down on speeding offenders.
Motorists across North Rhine-Westphalia should prepare for more speed checks than usual. The German motorists’ association ADAC Nordrhein says that during this European action week for road safety, there will be more speed checks, especially on accident-prone stretches and near schools. "It's all about highlighting the dangers of speeding and urging everyone to rethink their driving habits. Every driver should constantly re-think what they are doing and, if need be, change the way they drive," says Roman Sutholt, ADAC's traffic expert.
While the NRW ministry of the interior confirms participation in the action week, the state won’t be joining in Friday’s "Blitz Marathon", when several states will be tightening the screws on speedsters.
In general, ADAC Nordrhein is in favour of more policing. “The only way you’re going to get people to slow down is through a combination of stiff penalties and a high risk of getting caught,” Sutholt pointed out. In this regard, checks where vehicles are stopped are much more effective than written warnings, which often reach drivers weeks after they’ve been caught on camera.
(Original text: dpa; Translation: Jean Lennox)