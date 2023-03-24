"Start-up" at the beginning of April Nürburgring expects up to 20,000 motorcycles at season opener
Nürburgring · For the first time since 2019, the Nürburgring is once again welcoming motorcycle fans to the season-opening “Start-up" event on April 2. Visitors can expect a program with music and various stands set up, rides on the Grand Prix circuit and demonstrations given by the police.
For the first time since 2019, the Nürburgring is once again inviting motorized two-wheeled fans to the traditional season opener “Anlassen" (“Start-up”): "Weather permitting, we expect up to 20,000 motorcyclists," says spokesman Alexander Gerhard. The meeting point for bikers from all over Germany and neighboring countries is to be the paddock of the race track in the Eifel on Sunday, April 2.
A program featuring music and various stands, rides on the Grand Prix track and demonstrations by the police is planned for that Sunday. At noon, the ADAC welcomes everyone to a panel discussion on the topics of manipulation of motorcycles, bikers and tourism, and "Motorcycle noise - protection of residents versus personal development”.
“Start-up” 2023: Motorcyclists receive blessing
In the afternoon, Auxiliary Bishop Jörg Michael Peters, Pastor Klaus Kohnz and Pastor Claudia Rössling-Marenbach will extend a blessing to the motorcyclists at an ecumenical service in the paddock. Then it will get loud at the final parade of bikers on the Nordschleife with its 73 curves. According to the Nürburgring, it is the longest permanent race track in the world with 21 kilometers.
Bikers have had to do without the “Start-up" event three times: in 2020 and 2021 it was because of the Covid pandemic - and in 2022 there was a cancellation due to a good 20 centimeters of snow on the Nürburgring. Now the roaring season opener will be held in the Eifel for the 21st time.
Orig. text: dpa
Translation: ck