"Start-up" at the beginning of April Nürburgring expects up to 20,000 motorcycles at season opener

In the afternoon, Auxiliary Bishop Jörg Michael Peters, Pastor Klaus Kohnz and Pastor Claudia Rössling-Marenbach will extend a blessing to the motorcyclists at an ecumenical service in the paddock. Then it will get loud at the final parade of bikers on the Nordschleife with its 73 curves. According to the Nürburgring, it is the longest permanent race track in the world with 21 kilometers.