Coronavirus latest news : Number of Coronavirus patients in intensive care rises for first time since December

For the first time since mid-December, the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units has risen. Foto: dpa/Robert Michael

For the first time since mid-December, the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units has risen. According to the Divi Intensive Care Registry's daily report, 2426 Covid-19 patients were being treated in intensive care on Sunday, which is 28 more than the previous day. The last increase to be recorded was on 13 December, when the figure rose by 21 to a total of 4926 patients. The number had subsequently been steadily declining.

Until now, the wave of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus did not seem to be having any significant impact on intensive care units, but this could now change. Experts had always warned that the number of patients in intensive care would rise alongside the rapidly increasing case numbers, even though Omicron does not usually lead to symptoms as severe as the previously dominant Delta variant did.