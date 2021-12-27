Latest Coronavirus vaccination figures for NRW : Number of fully vaccinated people in NRW rises to around 13.2 million

A woman is given her COVID vaccination. Foto: dpa/Julian Stratenschulte

Vaccinations against the Coronavirus are underway. So far, about 33 million doses have been injected in NRW, an increase of 8,122 vaccinations since the last report. Here you can find all the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute on vaccination statistics in NRW.

Vaccinations against the Coronavirus have been administered since 27 December 2020 in NRW. To date, approximately 33.3 million shots have gone into arms, 13.9 million of which were first-time vaccinations. This brings the proportion of vaccinated people in the total population with at least one vaccination to 77.7 percent. This is an increase of 415 vaccinations since the last figures were published.

According to the RKI, so far about 13.2 million people are considered fully vaccinated, 315 more than in the last report. The vaccination rate is currently 73.9 percent. The Robert Koch Institute reported these figures on 26 December 2021 at 8.46 a.m.

Booster vaccinations: How many have already been given, who has been getting them So-called booster vaccines were made available in September 2021. One of their purposes is to protect people who have recovered from COVID against repeated infection. According to the Standing Commission on Vaccination, one of these booster vaccinations is sufficient for an affected person to have a very good immune response. Anyone who has already been vaccinated twice can get a booster shot in order to refresh the effect of the vaccination.

The primary target group is individuals whose first vaccination was at least six months ago. So far, a total of 7 million jabs have been given in NRW. Compared to the previous day, 7,392 new booster vaccinations were administered. This increased the total number of vaccinations by 8,122. In the last seven days, a total of 758,091 vaccine doses were administered - an average of 108,299 doses per day. Overview: the federal states that are vaccinating the most and the vaccines so far administered The most vaccinations have so far been carried out in North Rhine-Westphalia. No other state has reached the number of 33.3 million vaccine doses. In terms of the per capita rate, however, another state is currently at the top: Bremen, with 86.7 initial vaccinations per 100 inhabitants to date. In Germany as a whole, a total of 146,617,900 vaccinations have been carried out to date.

The vaccines used were the ones that have to date been approved, namely Biontech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson. So far in NRW, 25.14 million vaccinations have been administered with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine (a share of 75.4 percent), 803.41 thousand with Moderna (a share of 2.4 percent) and 4.31 million doses (12.9 percent) of the vaccine from AstraZeneca. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine has been administered 3.09 million times to date.

The best possible protection is provided with two vaccinations of one of the approved vaccines, with the second dose due about three to six weeks after the first. At the moment, only the Johnson&Johnson vaccine needs to be administered once only. The vaccine is counted as a first vaccination, but it is also included in the statistics of fully vaccinated people. Vaccinated people are considered to be protected no later than 14 days after being fully vaccinated.

People who are vaccinated can still carry the virus, but they are protected against the negative consequences of infection. However, it is still unclear whether vaccinated people can continue to be contagious to others.

Overview: Corona vaccinations in the other 15 German states

- Baden-Württemberg: 7.93 million initial vaccinations, 71.4 initial vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 7.68 million fully vaccinated, 69.2 percent of population

- Bavaria: 9.40 million initial vaccinations, 71.6 initial vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 9.14 million fully vaccinated, 69.6 percent of population

- Berlin: 2.74 million initial vaccinations, 74.8 initial vaccinations per 100 population; 2.61 million fully vaccinated, 71.3 percent population share

- Brandenburg: 1.70 million initial vaccinations, 67.2 initial vaccinations per 100 population; 1.62 million fully vaccinated, 64.2 percent population share

- Bremen: 589,875 initial vaccinations, 86.7 initial vaccinations per 100 population; 562.13 thousand complete vaccinees, 82.7 percent population share

- Hamburg: 1.46 million initial vaccinations, 79 initial vaccinations per 100 population; 1.42 million fully vaccinated, 76.7 percent population share

- Hesse: 4.63 million primary vaccinations, 73.6 primary vaccinations per 100 population; 4.39 million fully vaccinated,69.7 percent population share

- Lower Saxony: 6.05 million initial vaccinations, 75.6 initial vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 5.80 million fully vaccinated, 72.5 percent population share

- Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: 1.16 million vaccinations, 71.9 vaccinations per 100 inhabitants, 1.11 million fully vaccinated, 69.2 percent population share

- Rhineland-Palatinate: 3.07 million initial vaccinations, 74.8 initial vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 2.87 million fully vaccinated, 70.1 percent population share

- Saarland: 786,737 initial vaccinations, 80 initial vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 757.70 thousand fully vaccinated, 77 percent population share

- Saxony: 2.55 million initial vaccinations, 63 initial vaccinations per 100 population; 2.44 million fully vaccinated, 60.1 percent population share

- Saxony-Anhalt: 1.52 million initial vaccinations, 69.5 initial vaccinations per 100 population; 1.47 million fully vaccinated, 67.5 percent population share

- Schleswig-Holstein: 2.26 million initial vaccinations, 77.6 initial vaccinations per 100 population; 2.19 million fully vaccinated, 75.2 percent population share

- Thuringia: 1.44 million initial vaccinations, 67.7 initial vaccinations per 100 population; 1.38 million fully vaccinated, 65 percent population share