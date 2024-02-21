Construction work between Cologne and Brühl Numerous trains will not stop in Bonn during March

During this period, trains on the Sprinter line (Bonn-Cologne-Berlin) and the ICE line Koblenz-Bonn-Cologne-Wuppertal-Dortmund-Hannover-Berlin will not be stopping at Bonn Central Station. Trains scheduled to start or end in Koblenz will be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine, with the stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn Central Station and Cologne Central Station being cancelled.