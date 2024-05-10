Bonn Players give us two plays this month Of an honest jester and harmless thieves

"It's about two women who, due to skyrocketing prices and losing their jobs, can't pay for their groceries any more. Together with like-minded people, they incite a riot in the supermarket so they can steal the goods," explains director Gina Kelly. "One of their husbands is not at all pleased with this, but then both husbands are tempted." And when a policeman shows up, chaos ensues. "The play is very funny but also written in a way that the laughter sometimes dies on your lips. The version we are playing is from 2023 so it also refers to the current situation here in Germany. Although compared with other parts of the world, we’re relatively okay here." Perhaps that's why it’s now both the right time and place for the material.