Bonn Players give us two plays this month Of an honest jester and harmless thieves
Bonn · The Bonn Players, as an English-speaking ensemble, are quite a unique bunch. And they’re keeping busy: currently rehearsing for two productions simultaneously. Shakespeare and Dario Fo are both in the spotlight.
If one production isn’t enough, why not do two? Bonn has two English-speaking theatre groups, the Bonn University Shakespeare Company (BUSC) and the Bonn Players. And the Players are in double rehearsal mode. One play is being rehearsed for a festival (it was already on stage for the first time yesterday) while another will be shown at the Brotfabrik on several evenings at the end of May. So intermingling at Bonn’s International School (IBIS) on Heiderhof are ghosts and a jester who only seems dead as well as a police British constable and several members of the middle class, all of whom have been forced into thievery due to social upheaval.
At the heart of the first play is Yorick, the jester of the Danish royal court of Elsinore and one of Hamlet’s old friends. In Shakespeare's tragedy his only appearance is as the skull that prompts Hamlet to give his famous "To be or not to be" soliloquy. But in Phil Mansell's "Poor Yorick," he is very much alive and he is ahead of his time: "He wants to evolve and try out a new art form called stand-up comedy, so Yorick has taken a sabbatical," explains actor John Kluempers, "and all the time, Hamlet thinks he’s dead." But modern comedy doesn't go down well with the medieval audience, so he’s forced to go back to Denmark, where he promptly gets entangled in a whirlwind of intrigue and revenge plans.
License issues limit performance rights
"Unfortunately, due to license issues, we can only show this play once at the Brotfabrik," explains director Marc Berardi. "But we are allowed to do it again at the Feats Festival in Belgium." The renowned "Festival of European Anglophone Theatrical Societies" is a great opportunity for the Bonn Players to make a name for themselves beyond the city limits.
Meanwhile, another group of actors is working on an equally entertaining but darker-toned production of Dario Fo's "They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay!"
"It's about two women who, due to skyrocketing prices and losing their jobs, can't pay for their groceries any more. Together with like-minded people, they incite a riot in the supermarket so they can steal the goods," explains director Gina Kelly. "One of their husbands is not at all pleased with this, but then both husbands are tempted." And when a policeman shows up, chaos ensues. "The play is very funny but also written in a way that the laughter sometimes dies on your lips. The version we are playing is from 2023 so it also refers to the current situation here in Germany. Although compared with other parts of the world, we’re relatively okay here." Perhaps that's why it’s now both the right time and place for the material.
"Poor Yorick": 8 May , 8 p.m. (Excerpts as part of the Theater Night) and 10 May, 8 p.m. (full performance), both at the Brotfabrik
"They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay!": 29 to 31 May, 7.30 p.m., and 1 and 2 June, 7 p.m., Brotfabrik