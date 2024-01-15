Weather in and around Bonn Official warning of icy and frosty conditions

The DWD has issued a warning of frost and icy conditions for Bonn, the Rhein-Sieg district, Cologne and the districts of Ahrweiler and Neuwied until Monday evening. According to the DWD, light snowfall is also to be expected on Monday in the Rhein-Sieg district and the Neuwied district. In these regions, there is also an increased danger level of snow drifts. Although these weather warnings initially apply until Monday evening, the risk of icy conditions is likely to continue after that.