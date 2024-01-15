Weather in and around Bonn Official warning of icy and frosty conditions
Bonn/Region · Temperatures around freezing point are causing icy and slippery conditions. The German Weather Service warns that the conditions will last until Monday evening. This is the outlook for Bonn and the region.
Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in and around Bonn will have to be prepared for icy roads and pavements in the coming days. Because it's going to stay frosty. The meteorologists from the German Weather Service (DWD) are forecasting occasional snowfall.
The DWD has issued a warning of frost and icy conditions for Bonn, the Rhein-Sieg district, Cologne and the districts of Ahrweiler and Neuwied until Monday evening. According to the DWD, light snowfall is also to be expected on Monday in the Rhein-Sieg district and the Neuwied district. In these regions, there is also an increased danger level of snow drifts. Although these weather warnings initially apply until Monday evening, the risk of icy conditions is likely to continue after that.
In addition to the predicted light snowfall from Monday, showers are also to be expected in the region from time to time. Roads and footpaths may then become slippery due to the persistent ground frost.
Outlook for Bonn and the surrounding region: it will remain crisp and cold
Alternating snow, slush, sleet or rain will continue throughout the week with possible icy conditions. The thermometer will only reach temperatures between minus five and plus two degrees.
Meanwhile, in the coming days, day trippers can look forward to up to 20 centimetres of fresh snow at high altitudes in NRW. It is already snowing in the Sauerland. According to cautious forecasts, the band of precipitation will only move south-eastwards on Thursday, making way for a few sunny spells.
Original text: ga/dpa
Translation: Jean Lennox