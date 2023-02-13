What's on in Ahrweiler : Old government bunker museum offers guided tours of the extended tunnel system

Visitors can tour more tunnels than before in the government bunker. Foto: Martin Gausmann

Marienthal The Museum in the former government bunker in Ahrweiler is extending its offer. This weekend, the first extended guided tours of the tunnels started, and more is planned.

This weekend, visitors lighting the way with torches could go 200 metres deeper into the bunker than previously possible, reports Jörg Diester, author of several books about the former government bunker near Marienthal. The bunker is one of the most bizarre constructions in Germany.

There is a lot of interest for guided tours with a maximum of 30 participants that are planned for future weekends Diester said. For example, on 18 and 19 March the tour will focus on the GDR secret service chief Markus Wolf, whose would have been 100 years old on 19 January.

At one time, the tunned-filled bunker beneath Ahr Valley vineyards boasted 897 offices and 936 bedrooms, making it one of the most expensive structures in Germany. Its purpose was to protect 3,000 officials from the fallout of a nuclear attack in a Third World War. NATO exercises were also held regularly in the 17-kilometre-long facility. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the government tried in vain to sell the bunker. It finally had it gutted down to 200 metres. The once-secret structure was not affected by the Ahr flood disaster in July 2021, which claimed at least 134 lives because it is located a good 40 metres above the river.

Ahrweiler government bunker: Tunnel tours to be extended

Diester said the museum hopes to be able to extend the tunnel tours further this year in coordination with the responsible authorities - to as much as five kilometres in length. That would be unique in Germany. "But there is still work to be done, for example we still need a radio link," said the expert. There would be no mobile phone reception in the tunnel system in the Ahr valley.