Bad Godesberg landmark Old walls at Godesburg castle in need of repair
Bad Godesberg · The old Godesburg castle is the landmark of Bad Godesberg that everyone recognizes. But the medieval walls are getting on in the years and the structural condition of the building is being assessed by an expert.
It is the landmark of Bad Godesberg and clearly visible from afar: the Godesburg castle ruins. Its foundation was laid in 1210, construction then took place. After the Cologne War, apart from a few remnants, only the tower was left standing. Now the walls are getting on in years. At the end of May, stones the size of a fist came loose from the masonry of the tower.
The CDU party sought answers from the city administration as to what the structural condition of the Godesburg is, when it will be renovated and what impact the work might have on restaurant operations. The response was that it was impossible to say right now as experts are currently assessing the structure. Only when they receive this information "can an evaluation of the structural condition of the masonry be provided.”
Bad Godesberg residents will probably not have to wait that much longer for an answer. "The expert opinion is to be completed this year," said Markus Schmitz from the municipal press office to the GA. After that, a renovation plan can be put forth and it will also become clear as to whether or not restaurant operations will be restricted or affected by the work in any way. Schmitz was not yet able to say how long this would take.
Godesburg: Lease extended until the end of 2026
There is at least some temporary planning in place for the restaurant. As reported, the city had actually planned to start the general renovation of the Godesburg in January of 2024. At the time, it was said that the work could start when the lease agreement ended. According to the information at the time, that would have been the case on December 31, 2023. It didn't stay that way, however, and the contract was first extended by one year, and now again until December 31, 2026.
Whether the restaurant can remain open during the refurbishment remains to be seen. What is clear is that before work starts, a utilization and space concept has to be drawn up, but this is still not available.
One thing is certain: "The renovation of the Godesburg is being planned," according to the city. Initial rough plans have been drawn up and discussed within the city. What exactly does that mean? “A rough draft is being made more concrete and then it will be given to government policymakers," says press office employee Schmitz.
But what does that mean for the long-awaited plans for what will happen with the space? The goal should be to make the Godesburg have a strong appeal for the public and tourism. The conceptual design will also take into account the tourism model of the City of Bonn, which was developed this year.
A 3D BIM model is currently being created as part of the assessment. BIM stands for Building Information Modeling. All relevant data about the structure is digitally modeled, compiled and recorded.
Experts document the loose stones
As for the tower which sits atop the restaurant, restoration is already planned. "This work is to be carried out this year," the city informs. To secure it, scaffolding was placed around the tower. Then the LVR Office for the Preservation of Historical Monuments in the Rhineland came into play as it is involved in the entire process. The experts documented the loose stones, which were subsequently dismantled and stored. "The remaining masonry will be professionally augmented," says the administration, which has commissioned a specialist for natural stone restoration. The expert is to survey the castle complex and determine the needs for restoration.
In recent years, restoring the Godesburg Castle ruins has been a topic of discussion. In 2003, it was renovated at a cost of around 2.7 million euros. The landmark was largely re-glazed, received new sanitary facilities and modern building services. In 2006 and from 2012 to 2014, the administration renovated the tower. For the tower alone, 1.2 million euros were budgeted; 700,000 euros of that came from the federal and state governments. At the beginning of 2020, there was further work completed. At that time, the kitchen was extensively renewed. The tenant, Godesburg Gastronomie & Event GmbH, contributed to the costs.
(Orig. text: Ayla Jacob; Translation: ck)