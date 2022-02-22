Japanese study : Omikron subtype BA.2 is even more contagious

An employee of the CBT laboratory in Bonn fills a test liquid in a carrier plate with a pipette in preparation for Corona PCR tests. Foto: dpa/Henning Kaiser

Düsseldorf Japanese researchers have analysed the properties of the sister variant of BA.1. It is already gaining ground internationally - including in Germany. A series of experiments on mice is causing concern.

The new reports from the virological laboratory front are unfortunately unpleasant, and actually one doesn't want to hear them any more. But the news is unavoidable: the Omikron subtype BA.2 is spreading noticeably in Germany as well. It apparently brings with it an unfavourable characteristic: an even higher rate of infection than BA.1. Whether it also increases the burden of disease will only become clear when there are more symptomatic patients who can be examined in detail.

The data are clear: shortly after the Omikron sub-variant BA.1 became established worldwide, its sister BA.2 has begun an overtaking process. In some countries such as India, Denmark, Austria and South Africa, it is already the dominant form of Sars-Cov-2, and it is also on the rise in Germany, according to the latest weekly report of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). According to the report, the proportion of BA.2 detections in Germany rose from 1.6 percent in the first calendar week of 2022 to 14.9 percent in the fifth calendar week. That is a strong progression.

Experts such as the Frankfurt virologist Sandra Ciesek estimate that it will be the dominant virus form in Germany in a few weeks; she said on the NDR podcast "Coronavirus Update". What is particularly unfavourable is that the properties of BA.2 are not yet very well researched. However, it seems that the siblings have different competences. Genetically, at least, they are extremely different.

The viral proteins of BA.1 differ from BA.2 in a total of 50 amino acid positions. This is what a Japanese research team led by Daichi Yamasoba and Kei Sato from the University of Tokyo wrote in a publication on the preprint server "BioRxiv"; however, an external review is still missing. "Thus, the two Omikron subforms differ from each other twice as much as the Sars-Cov-2 wild type from the four variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta", as the "Pharmazeutische Zeitung" writes.

As far as infectivity is concerned, according to the researchers' analyses, the reproductive number of BA.2 is 1.4 times higher than that of BA.1. Anyone infected with BA.2 can therefore infect about 40 percent more people. Yamasoba and Sato write that this could mean that the number of infections in the current wave caused by BA.2 will increase once again.

In animal experiments, the scientists found "significantly more" damage to lung tissue and airways in BA.2 infection. In addition, it could increase the viral load in the lung environment more than BA.1 does; this also explains the higher infectivity. The experts' conclusion: "Together with increased effective reproductive value and marked immune resistance, it is clear that the risk of BA.2 to global health is potentially higher than that of BA.1.“

However, they are only talking about a "risk". What works in mice may be quite different in humans. The coming weeks will bring certainty. Only then will it be possible to decide what this means for any protective measures.

Original text: Wolfram Goertz