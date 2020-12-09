Aircraft took off in Hangelar : One man killed in a plane

A Cessna in the sky. (symbol image) Foto: Pixabay

Flammersfeld/Hangelar One person died when a sports aircraft crashed near Flammersfeld. The plane had previously taken off from Hangelar airfield in Sankt Augustin.

A sports aircraft crashed at Flammersfeld between Asbach and Altenkirchen in the Westerwald forest at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to initial reports from the police, one person died in the crash. According to GA information, the aircraft had previously taken off from Hangelar airfield in Sankt Augustin.

The police have not yet provided further details of the dead person. The operation and the investigation are ongoing. The site of the operation has been cordoned off over a large area.

The police have not yet been able to provide any information on the flight route and destination.

The crash site was an open field, which could not be seen from the road. The plane, which had broken in two, had been discovered there. The Federal Agency for Aircraft Accident Investigation is investigating the matter. It was not clear why the plane crashed.