Two cars collide One person injured in car accident in Bonn-Plittersdorf
Plittersdorf · One person was injured in a car accident in Bonn-Plittersdorf. It is still unclear why the two cars collided.
Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday evening, two cars were involved in an auto accident on the corner of Godesberger Allee and Hochkreuzallee. It is not yet clear why the two cars collided.
One car came to a standstill on the train tracks along the B9 following the accident. One of the drivers was injured. Police and firefighters were on the scene to assist. The fire department secured the accident site and removed some hazardous materials. Both cars had to be towed away. Kennedyallee was closed until the accident was site was cleared.
