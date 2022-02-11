Shopping in Bonn : Only random 2G checks required in stores since Wednesday

Since Wednesday, the 2G rule is only being carried out in stores on a random basis. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Since Wednesday, stores in Bonn have only been required to do random 2G checks. Not every customer has to present proof of vaccination or recovery. The retailers association wants to do away with the checks completely.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

As quickly as they had been set up, they were gone again: The 2G checks for people wanting to go shopping in stores providing non-essential goods. The new rule from the state government, in effect since Wednesday, says that only random checks are necessary, with the word spreading quickly among retailers.

Only some customers still have to show their proof of vaccination or recovery along with their ID. For example, at the Appelrath Cüpper fashion store on Remigiusplatz. "We are only open for four days until the renovation, so we all want to be on the safe side," says a saleswoman. There are no issues at the entrance, especially since many customers are used to showing their 2G proof before entering the store.

At TK Maxx on Münsterplatz, a staff member is still standing at the entrance, but he only randomly checks the cell phones or documents that some customers already have in their hands. "I think it's right that they're finally loosening up in retail as well," says Patrick Horvat. The 32-year-old has come to the city with his wife and little son Alex to go shopping and is glad that the queues in front of the stores have mostly disappeared.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

At the entrances to Kaufhof and Sinn, large posters inform customers that 2G still applies, but that checks are only carried out on a random basis. "I would prefer the stricter checks at the moment," says physiotherapist Silke Hesse, who has to get something at Kaufhof, and has her son Jonathan (11) along. "We could have been patient for a few more weeks," says the young mother, "that would have given us all more a feeling of being safe.”

Manuela Härtel runs the children's clothing store Sergent Major at the Markt. When the stricter regulation was in place, it was difficult for her to wait on customers and carry out the checks at the same time. She finds the new situation easier to handle. "I have a lot of regular customers, they are almost all vaccinated, two thirds even boosted," as she has discovered from previous 2G checks.

A clerk at a Tchibo store is also relieved. The young woman recalls a heated discussion with a customer who refused to show her 2G certificate only a few days ago. The customer had asked the clerk if she was from the police. "I answered her that we have to follow the rules. As a result, she left." Now the employee carries out random checks, but some still show their 2G proof without being asked. "But today I also had to send a customer out of the store because she couldn't provide any proof.”

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Retail association: 2G should be scrapped

For Jannis Vassiliou, it is now only a matter of time before the 2G rule is finally scrapped. "For me, the random checks are a transitional solution. We want 2G to be completely abolished because we are convinced that we have now reached the point where we can handle the risk," said the chairman of the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Euskirchen retail association. At the time that comment was made, Vassiliou didn’t know about a report in the newspaper “Rheinische Post” that NRW Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) foresaw the end of the 2G rule in the retail sector after federal-state government talks on February 16.

It was right to be cautious, but now things should slowly return to normal, Vassiliou said. "I also think it's right that people should continue to wear a mask in stores because it can protect.”