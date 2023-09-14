September 15-17 Open studios and wine festivals: Tips for the weekend

When the rainy weather subsides at least for a few days towards the weekend, it is worth enjoying the warm hours in the fresh air. And Bonn and the region have numerous outdoor events in store: a stroll through the studios of Bonn's old town, lunch at the Street Food Festival on the Rhine and an evening visit to the wine festivals offer the perfect mix of art, culture and late summer evenings. In addition, the Beethovenfest is entering its third weekend after #babygate. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.