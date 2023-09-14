September 15-17 Open studios and wine festivals: Tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Enjoy street food on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel, celebrate in Hennef and Poppelsdorf and dawdle in Bad Honnef and the Rheinaue: Here are our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
When the rainy weather subsides at least for a few days towards the weekend, it is worth enjoying the warm hours in the fresh air. And Bonn and the region have numerous outdoor events in store: a stroll through the studios of Bonn's old town, lunch at the Street Food Festival on the Rhine and an evening visit to the wine festivals offer the perfect mix of art, culture and late summer evenings. In addition, the Beethovenfest is entering its third weekend after #babygate. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.
Open Studio Day
Paint splatters on the floor, a camera hangs above the shelf and there is an abundance of brushes around the sink: Bonn's artists invite visitors to their studios on Saturday and show how diverse the art scene of the old town is with photographs, paintings and video installations. Individual works by the artists will be on display in a small exhibition at Galeria Galeano, Wolfstraße 47, 53111 Bonn. A list of all participating artists can be found here.
Where: various venues in Bonn's old town.
When: Saturday, 16 September, and Sunday, 17 September, 2 to 7 pm.
Admission: free of charge.
Beethovenfest
Going to university in the semester break, classical music on a bicycle and an evening full of forgotten and threatened music, languages and traditions: The Beethovenfest has a variety of events in store for the third weekend. An overview of the programme and tickets can be found here.
Where: various venues in Bonn.
When: until 24 September.
Admission: depends on the event.
Poppelsdorf Street Festival
The 39th Poppelsdorf Street Festival on Saturday promises visitors a mile where the whole of Bonn celebrates and dances. In the afternoon, there will be a programme for children and families on two stages. In the evening, various bands will present rock-modern covers of classics from the 70s, 80s, 90s and today. Gastronomy and retail will also be taking part.
Where: Clemens-August-Straße, 53115 Bonn.
When: Saturday, 16 September, 11 am to 0 am.
Admission: free of charge.
Street Food Festival Beuel
Crispy deep-fried sushi variations, creamy cloud crumble and fiery chilli con carne, plus coffee specialities and craft beer: the Street Food Festival in the Rheinaue in Beuel provides food lovers with international and local specialities. Vegetarians and vegans can also look forward to offerings.
Where: Rhine bank in Bonn-Beuel near Kennedybrücke, 53225 Bonn.
When: Friday, 15 September, 4 to 10 pm, Saturday, 16 September, 12 to 10 pm
and Sunday, 17 September, 12 to 8 pm.
Admission: 3.50 Euro
Hennef town festival
After work there's a great party - at least at Hennef's town festival. Around 200 stalls, a programme on two stages and an open Sunday await visitors to Hennef town centre this weekend. In addition to live music by local artists such as "Soul Cake" and the Robbie Williams tribute band "Sir Williams", there will be a wide range of culinary delights and a carnival morning pint. The Hennef funfair will take place at the same time and up to and including Monday.
Where: Market square and Heiligenstädter Platz, 53773 Hennef.
When: Friday, 15 September to Sunday, 17 September.
Registration: free of charge.
Sustainability Festival "Bonn - All Around Sustainable“
To kick off the Bonn SDG Days last weekend, almost 2400 runners took part in the #ZeroHungerRun through the Rheinaue. This Saturday, the sustainability festival is coming up. More than 40 organisations, initiatives and associations in Bonn will present their commitment to ecological and social sustainability. There will be music, discussions about sustainability and climate justice, and dancing on stage.
Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn.
When: Saturday, 16 September, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge.
Wine festivals in Duisdorf, Erpel and Vilich-Müldorf
After a year's break, it's time for the next Duisdorf Wine Festival: Wine Queen Lisa I will take the sceptre for the next two years on Friday. The programme includes the coronation, live music and the traditional wine festival parade through Duisdorf - and of course lots of wine.
The wine festival in Erpel presents wines from the vintners of the Middle Rhine under the motto "Wine in Moderation". The third wine festival in Vilich-Müldorf promises wines from all over the world paired with music from the Spanish and Latin American regions. There are also two wine festivals on the Ahr this weekend.
Wine Festival Duisdorf: Friday, 15 September to Sunday, 17 September.
Am Schickshof, 53123 Bonn. Admission: Friday and Sunday free of charge,
Saturday 10 Euro.
Wine Festival Erpel: Friday, 15 September to Monday, 18 September.
Marktplatz, 53579 Erpel, admission free.
Wine festival in Vilich-Müldorf: Saturday, 16 September, from 6 pm.
Mühlenbachhalle Wilfried-Hatzfeld-Straße 2, 53229, Bonn.
Admission free of charge.
Flea markets in the Rheinaue and Bad Honnef
Summer is coming to an end and you still need a new favourite jumper, a carpet or a lamp for rainy autumn evenings? In Bonn's Rheinaue and Bad Honnef's pedestrian zone, junk dealers can find new favourite items this weekend.
Rheinauen Flea Market: Saturday, 16 September 8 am to 6 pm,
Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 10, 53175 Bonn.
Antique market in Bad Honnef: Sunday, 17 September, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,
Bad Honnef pedestrian zone, Markt 3, 53604 Bad Honnef.
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)