Tips for the weekend: March 24-26 Open wine cellars and spring awakening

Spring attracts many people to nature with its bright colours and mild temperatures. On International Forest Day, the House of Nature celebrates the forest as a climate protector that provides clean water and oxygen-rich air. A quiz turns the walk along the path of biodiversity into an exciting guessing game for the whole family. Participants have to download the Biparcours app or scan the QR code on the homepage or in the display case of the House of Nature. The programme also includes an author reading and a lecture on global warming.