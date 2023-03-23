Tips for the weekend: March 24-26 Open wine cellars and spring awakening
Bonn/Region · The Ahr Valley invites you to local wine cellars, the "Over the Border Festival" brings international artists to Bonn stages and Sinzig blossoms at the Spring Festival. Here are the tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
In addition to plenty of art and wine, climate protection will not be neglected this weekend. The weekend is rounded off with concerts at the Over the Border Festival, the Sinziger Frühlingsmarkt (spring market) and numerous flea markets that invite you to rummage around. Even with one hour less, the weekend offers a well-rounded programme for the whole family.
Open Wine Cellar Day
The wine season in the Ahr Valley begins on Saturday with the Open Wine Cellar Day. Various wineries and winegrowers' cooperatives open their doors to wine lovers and offer insights into their production. At the self-selected starting point, visitors will receive a tasting pass with which they can get a sample of three wines at each participating winery. The individual stops are connected by shuttle buses.
Where: Various wineries on the Ahr river
When: Saturday, 25 March, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: 42 Euro
Second Climate Action Day "Climate Protector Forest“
Spring attracts many people to nature with its bright colours and mild temperatures. On International Forest Day, the House of Nature celebrates the forest as a climate protector that provides clean water and oxygen-rich air. A quiz turns the walk along the path of biodiversity into an exciting guessing game for the whole family. Participants have to download the Biparcours app or scan the QR code on the homepage or in the display case of the House of Nature. The programme also includes an author reading and a lecture on global warming.
Where: Haus der Natur, An der Waldau 48, 53127 Bonn, Germany
When: Saturday, 25 March, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Over the Border Festival
As part of the Over the Border Festival, two bands will be playing at the Harmonie this weekend. On Saturday, Santrofi & Friends present a mixture of funk, Afrobeats and highlife - a type of pop music developed in Ghana. The day after, Paul Dwyer & The Bandits create a unique composition of Celtic and Anatolian folk songs.
Where: Harmonie Bonn, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn, Germany.
When: Saturday, 25 March 8 p.m. and Sunday, 26 March 8 p.m.
Admission: Saturday: from 28.80 Euro, Sunday: from 34.50 Euro
Participatory art kit
Draw, print, collage and produce stop-motion cartoons: The red art suitcase contains material for a variety of art techniques. The participants draw inspiration from the works of art in the museum. At the end, the works will be presented in a small exhibition.
Where: Bonn Art Museum, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2, 53113 Bonn, Germany
When: Friday, 24 March, 4 to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Note: for children from the age of eight and young people with refugee experience
Flea markets
The flea market in the Weststadt invites you to browse with 14 stalls and coffee and cake. At the spring bazaar in the Maria Magdalena parish hall, parents will find everything for their children, old treasures will be exchanged for new ones at the Sharing Market, and the Less Waste Sale Event offers crafts with small blemishes at reduced prices.
Less Waste - Sale Event Bonn: Friday, 24 March, 12 to 7 p.m., The 9th, Sandkaule 9-11, 53111 Bonn
Flea Market Weststadt: Saturday, 25 March, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Endenicher Straße 44-52, 53115 Bonn
Spring Bazaar: Everything for the Child: Saturday, 25 March, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Maria Magdalena parish hall, Magdalenenstraße 25, 53121 Bonn
Sharing Market: Sunday, 26 March, 1 to 5 p.m., Brotfabrik, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn Beuel
Sinziger Spring Awakening
The Sinziger city centre blossoms. The town celebrates its spring awakening with a wide range of culinary delights, a colourful music programme and a market with handmade products. The market is accompanied by an open Sunday. For the little visitors, there will be face painting and a carousel.
Where: City centre, 53489 Sinzig
When: Friday, 24 March from 2 p.m., Saturday, 25 March from 11 a.m. and Sunday, 26 March from 11 a.m.
Admission: free of charge
Lila Mookerjee: Colour is Light Signal
After various creative installations, Lila Mookerjees returns to painting. Her works on the theme "Colour is Light Signal" revolve around the artist's anti-war attitude and yoga philosophy. With her art, she wants to pass on an inner lightness to the viewer.
Where: Women's Museum, Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn
When: 12 March to 23 April
Admission: 6 Euro, reduced 4.50 Euro
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Mareike Graepel)