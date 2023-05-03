Parking situation, sanitary facilities, children's collection point Organisers of Rhine in Flames hope for record number of visitors

Info

The big event runs from 1 pm to midnight on Friday, 5 May, from 1 pm to 2 am on Saturday, 6 May, and from 11 am to 6 pm on Family Sunday, 7 May. In addition to rides, visitors will find three stages on the grounds. On Friday and Saturday, well-known acts such as the Domstürmer, Paveier, Sir Williams or Dirty Deeds will play on the main stage of Brückenforum GmbH. On Friday, the stage of Rheinevents will be transformed into the Bretterbude Open Air: the organisers of the Panama Open Air will have DJs playing. On Saturday it will become a dance stage and on Sunday a dance mountain. And at the Südbrücke, the organisers of the Green Juice Festival invite you to the Rheinimpuls Festival 2023 on Friday and Saturday.

On the Rhine, 17 ships will set off at around 5.30 pm on Saturday to party. As usual, they will be on site for the high-altitude fireworks. Before that, however, they will no longer head for the towns south of Bonn as they used to. According to the organisers, there are only a few tickets left. More information at www.rhein-in-flammen.com.