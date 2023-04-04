Easter egg dyeing, egg hunts, Easter market Our tips: Things to do at Easter time in and around Bonn
Bonn · From Easter egg hunts to colorful Easter markets: Bonn and the region offer numerous opportunities to fill the Easter season with festivals, markets and short excursions. Here are a few ideas.
Easter egg hunt in the monkey and bird park
In Eckenhagen, a visit to the zoo becomes a real nature experience, especially at Easter: children's laughter can be heard everywhere in the Monkey and Bird Park, when they search for real Easter eggs. For the traditional Easter egg hunt, which has been taking place for more than 35 years, more than 12,000 colorful eggs are hidden in the park's outdoor areas on all Easter holidays. No child goes home without a colorful find.
Where: Eckenhagen Monkey & Bird Park (Affen & Vogelpark), Am Bromberg, 51580 Reichshof Eckenhagen
When: April 7 to 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contact: 02265/8786, www.affen-und-vogelpark.de
Admission: adults 14.70 euros, for children up to 14 years 12.70 euros, children up to 90 centimeters tall get in free.
Lampeshausen Easter Village at Cologne Zoo
The Lampeshausen Easter Village traditionally opens its doors on Good Friday (April 7). Chickens, rabbits, hares and guinea pigs live in the small village with the mini half-timbered houses. Chicks, young geese and colorful Easter eggs also await visitors.
Where: Clemenshof at the Cologne Zoo, Riehler Strasse 173, 50735 Cologne, Germany
When: April 7 to 10
Opening hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: 23 euros for adults (reduced 17 euros), children between 4 and 12 pay 11 euros, children up to 3 years get in free of charge
Neuenahr big Easter bonfire
In the midst of the vineyards, a celebration for the whole family takes place on Easter Sunday. Younger guests do handicrafts in the bunny workshop, bake bread on a stick and go on an Easter egg hunt with a big bunny friend. Adults will be offered wine, freshly grilled venison sausage and cake, among other things. At around 7:30 p.m., the Easter fire will be lit following a drum formation.
Where: Above the Schieferlay vineyard site, 53474 Bad Neuenahr.
When: April 9, from 4 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Easter market Satzvey Castle
On the historic grounds of the moated castle, children can go on an Easter egg hunt on April 9 and 10 and discover numerous Easter surprises. Meanwhile, adults can stroll through the market and craft stalls and enjoy culinary delights. The juggler band "Trio Grande" delights young and old with variety acts and imaginative costumes.
Where: Satzvey castle, An der Burg, 53894 Mechernich
When: April 9 and 10 from 12 to 7 p.m.
Admission: Adults -12 euros (10 euros in advance), reduced 10 euros (8 euros in advance), children from 4 to 12 years - 8 euros (6 euros in advance)
The Great Easter Spectacle at Gertrudenhof
Egg hunt, egg run, Easter treats and Easter photos: The Great Easter Spectacular at Gertrudenhof really delivers. Children can let off steam to their heart's content in the Easter bouncy castle, the XXL trampoline facility and the "Pirate Beach". Adults are invited to take a leisurely stroll through the Easter exhibition. Live music and Easter games give the petting zoo the right Easter ambience. The adventure area "The great Easter fun" opened already on April 1.
Where: Gertrudenhof adventure farm, Lortzingstrasse 160, 50354 Hürth, Germany
When: April 9 and 10
Opening hours: 10 am to 6 pm
Admission: 8.90 euros, children under 3 years and birthday children get free admission
Cologne Easter Run
Whether it's a half-marathon or a five-kilometer run, sporty people can also get active in Cologne at Easter time. Although there are no Easter eggs to be found on the circular course through the Cologne city forest, everyone who reaches the finish line receives a chocolate Easter bunny.
Start and finish: Jahnwiesen, Rhein-Energie-Stadion, 50933 Cologne, Germany
When: April 8 from 10:40 a.m. onwards
Registration: https://www.osterlauf.de/anmeldung/
Registration fee: 5-, 10- and 15-kilometer run: adults 18 euros, schoolchildren and youth 13 euros, schoolchildren's run 6.50 euros, half marathon 23 euros
Egg dyeing at the LVR Open-Air Museum Kommern
Children and their adult companions can dye Easter eggs using a traditional method on April 6 and April 7 at the LVR Open-Air Museum Kommern. Only simple natural dyes made from onion skins and red cabbage or a concoction of nettle leaves as cooked up by our ancestors, are used.
Where: LVR open-air museum Kommern, Eickser Strasse, Mechernich
When: Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: adults 9.50 euros, children and young people up to 18 years free. There is no participant fee for egg dyeing. However, there will be a donation box.
Hike to the daffodil meadows
Once a year, many millions of wild daffodils transform the valley meadows between Hellenthal and Monschau in the northern Eifel into a veritable sea of blossoms. Depending on the weather, the plants reach full bloom between the beginning of April and the beginning of May. In the Upper Oleft Valley, for example, hikers can experience the splendor of the blossoms on a nine-kilometer-long signposted daffodil circular trail. Sturdy footwear is required for this.
Where: Ideal starting point for self-guided and for the many guided hikes to the daffodil meadows is the parking lot "Hollerather Knie" in Hellenthal-Hollerath.
When: Guided hikes start from Good Friday to Easter Monday daily at 10 am and at 2 pm at the "Hollerather Knie". A guided tour lasts three hours.
Cost: 5 euros parking fee, for the guided tours families pay 13 euros, adults 5 euros, children 3 euros. More information www.eifel.info
