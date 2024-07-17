Sick animals Outbreak of bluetongue disease in the Rhein-Sieg district

The currently occurring serotype three of bluetongue leads to pronounced symptoms and is often fatal, especially for sheep and goats, according to the district. Sheep show the first signs of acute disease around seven to eight days after infection: increased body temperature, apathy and separation from the herd. Soon after the body temperature rises, the reddened mucous membranes of the mouth swell. There is increased salivation and foaming at the mouth. The tongue swells, turns blue and may hang out of the mouth. The clinical symptoms in cattle are similar in nature, but are generally far less pronounced. Economic losses on the affected farms can nevertheless be considerable.