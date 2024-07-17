Sick animals Outbreak of bluetongue disease in the Rhein-Sieg district
Rhein-Sieg district · There has been an outbreak of bluetongue disease in the Rhein-Sieg district. Last Friday, the bluetongue virus was detected for the first time on a farm, according to the district. Which animals are particularly at risk.
Mosquitoes carry the virus from one animal to another: 30 animals on 15 farms in the Rhein-Sieg district are currently being tested for bluetongue. ‘But the photos I've seen so far are pretty clear,’ says Simon Drascheid, deputy chairman of the North Rhine-Westphalia Sheep Breeders' Association.
Last Friday, the bluetongue virus of serotype three was detected for the first time in a herd of cattle and sheep, according to the Rhein-Sieg district. The warm and humid weather that has persisted for weeks favours the proliferation and activity of the mosquitoes that transmit the virus. ‘It was therefore only a matter of time before the first cases of bluetongue were officially confirmed here in the Rhein-Sieg district,’ says Silvia Berger from the district's veterinary office. ‘It is to be expected that the bluetongue virus will also spread across the board in susceptible livestock in the Rhein-Sieg district.’
The currently occurring serotype three of bluetongue leads to pronounced symptoms and is often fatal, especially for sheep and goats, according to the district. Sheep show the first signs of acute disease around seven to eight days after infection: increased body temperature, apathy and separation from the herd. Soon after the body temperature rises, the reddened mucous membranes of the mouth swell. There is increased salivation and foaming at the mouth. The tongue swells, turns blue and may hang out of the mouth. The clinical symptoms in cattle are similar in nature, but are generally far less pronounced. Economic losses on the affected farms can nevertheless be considerable.
Report suspicions to the veterinary office
Farms and livestock owners who notice symptoms of the disease in their animals that indicate bluetongue should report the suspicion to the veterinary office immediately. No animals may be transported to other farms until the situation has been clarified.
A vaccination against bluetongue has recently become available. Simon Darscheid from Hennef already had his animals vaccinated three weeks ago. Nevertheless, animals from his herd have also fallen ill, he says. Once the disease has broken out, the animals can no longer be helped. ‘You can only support them.’ He does this, for example, by giving them water with a syringe. However, Darscheid assumes that his sheep will survive thanks to the vaccination.
The deputy chairman of the sheep breeders' association explains that he already pointed out the imminent danger of bluetongue last year when it broke out in the Netherlands. There, the death rate among sick animals is currently 30 to 50 per cent. He criticises the fact that neither the state nor the State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection provide information on the current status of the spread of bluetongue.
Livestock farmers can apply for a subsidy for the vaccination from the Chamber of Agriculture. ‘It is also important to treat the animals with repellents so that they are protected against infestation by midges,’ the district recommends. Further information for keepers of sheep, cattle and goats can be found at rhein-sieg-kreis.de/blauzungenkrankheit.
Original text: Andrea Ziech
Translation: Mareike Graepel