From today, May 1 Outdoor pool on the Grafenwerth Rhine island in Bad Honnef opens season
Bad Honnef · The operators of the outdoor pool on the Rhine island of Grafenwerth in Bad Honnef have chosen a suitably sunny day with a forecast of 27 degrees Celsius to start the season. It starts today, on Wednesday, May 1.
In Bad Honnef, 1 May is a public holiday in more ways than one this year: just in time for the start of the merry month and also fittingly on the announced sunny day with forecast temperatures of up to 27 degrees Celsius, the season at the Grafenwerth leisure pool on the Rhine island of the same name in Bad Honnef begins on Wednesday, 1 May.
From 10 a.m., all water lovers are invited to celebrate the new season and spend a relaxed day in and around the water. As in previous years, admission is free on this first opening day of the year.
As announced by the town of Bad Honnef, the Bad Honnefer Bäder municipal pool company is delighted that this year's pool season "can start again as usual at the beginning of May". The leisure pool will be open from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6 pm and at weekends and on public holidays from 10 am to 7 pm.
"As the staff at the leisure pool still need reinforcements, there may be changes to the opening times over the course of the season," said the operator. The current times can be found on the website www.bad-honnefer-baeder.de.
The town of Bad Honnef is still looking for staff for the outdoor pool
"The ticket prices have remained stable, only the conditions for parent-child tickets and discounts have been adjusted," according to Bad Honnef Bäder. Tickets for the outdoor pool can be purchased at the cash desk in the leisure pool, at the ticket machines in the entrance area and via online ticketing.
(Original text: Mario Quadt / Translation: Mareike Graepel)