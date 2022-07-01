GA listing : Outdoor pools in Bonn and the region

The Römerbad pool in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn When the weather gets warm, it feels refreshing to take a nice dip in cool waters. We give you an overview of which outdoor pools can be found in Bonn and the region and the highlights of each facility. Some of the outdoor pools are combined with an indoor pool area and wellness or sauna area.

Römerbad

Located in the north of Bonn, Römerbad has two special features: A large wave pool - it is the only one in Bonn - and a ten-meter diving tower that makes the outdoor pool attractive for visitors. Since 2019, there has also been a paddling area for children. With a total of 128 square meters of water surface, the children's pool is located on the side of the 50-meter swimming pool.

Address: Bonn-Castell, Eduard-Spoelgen-Strasse 11, 53117 Bonn, Germany.

Tel: 0228/7760850

Opening hours: The Römerbad opened on June 25, 2022. Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: Adults: four euros (evening rate from 6 p.m.: three euros), children and young people (from seven to 18 years): 2.50 euros, family tickets for one adult and two children cost 7.50 euros.

Panorama Pool Rüngsdorf

The location of the Rüngsdorf swimming pool allows for a great view of the Siebengebirge Mountains in close proximity to the Rhine. Outside, there is an elliptical ten-meter diving tower which is illuminated at night. Another pool has a whirlpool area and a 27.5-meter slide. A larger playground provides a nice opportunity for children to play.

Address: Bonn-Rüngsdorf, Am Schwimmbad 8, 53179 Bonn, Germany.

Tel: 0228/331324

Opening hours: Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: Adults: four euros (evening rate from 6 p.m.: three euros), children and young people (from seven to 18): 2.50 euros, family tickets for one adult and two children cost 7.50 euros.

Friesdorf Outoor Pool

This small pool located in Bonn-Friesdorf will remain closed this summer of 2022 due to repair work.

Ennertbad Pützchen

The outdoor pool on Beuel's side of the Rhine brings a Caribbean atmosphere to Bonn with painted parrots, monkeys and exotic birds. There's a five-meter diving board, and the non-swimmer's pool features water mushrooms and water cannons, as well as a slide.

Address: Bonn-Pützchen, Holtorfer Strasse 40, 53229 Bonn, Germany.

Tel: 0228/482764

Opening hours: Mondays through Fridays: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays/holidays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission prices: Adults: four euros (evening rate from 6 p.m.: three euros), children and young people (from seven to 18): 2.50 euros, family tickets for one adult and two children cost 7.50 euros.

Hardtbergbad

So far, there is only one combined indoor and outdoor pool in Bonn: the Hardtbergbad. In the summer season, many people flock to the outdoor pool area boasting real North Sea sand and East Frisian beach chairs. It makes for a true vacation atmosphere. The outdoor pool has a water slide 33 meters long as well as water mushrooms and water cannons in the non-swimmer area. Another highlight is the 400-meter-long climbing forest with different heights and levels of difficulty within the swimming pool, which is one of the first in Germany.

Address: Bonn-Duisdorf, In der Dehlen, 53125 Bonn, Germany.

Tel: 0228/626218

Opening hours: Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The indoor pool here will also remain open until the end of July; in August, it will be closed for a thorough cleaning.

Admission prices: Adults: four euros (evening rate from 6 p.m.: three euros), children and young people (from seven to 18): 2.50 euros, family tickets for one adult and two children cost 7.50 euros.

Melbbad

The Melbbad in Poppelsdorf is closed for now. There is no information available on when it might open. But visitors can play beach volleyball on two sand courts there.

Address: Bonn-Poppelsdorf, Trierer Straße 59, 53115 Bonn, Germany.

Tel: 0228/772461

Leisure pool in Bornheim

The indoor leisure pool in Bornheim provides for a high quality experience. There is plenty of room to play, swim and relax on the large lawn, in the saunas and in the pools. The highlight is the slide.

Address: Rilkestrasse 3, 53332 Bornheim.

Tel: 02222/3716

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 2:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Admission: 90-minute tickets can be booked for the Bornheim indoor pool. The swimmer's area costs 3.50 euros, the children's fun area for 90 minutes is also 3.50 euros. Alternatively, you can book the sauna rate, four hours of sauna and indoor pool for a total of 15 euros. In the morning, the sauna rate is 11.50 euros, here the indoor pool is not included in the price.

Monte Mare in Rheinbach

The Monte Mare is not a classic outdoor pool, it’s also a sports and adventure pool with a wellness area. But you can also lie outside, swim and enjoy the sun. And if the weather suddenly turns bad, there's plenty to do in the indoor area. Monte Mare offers an indoor diving center with underwater volcanoes, tube systems and a grotto landscape. If you prefer to relax, Monte Mare also has a sauna area.

Address: Münstereifeler Strasse 69, 53359 Rheinbach, Germany.

Tel: 02226/90300

Opening hours outdoor pool area: daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: The basic rate for adults is ten euros for three hours, youths up to 17 years pay eight euros. During the week there is also the sports rate, then it costs 5.50 euros for adults and 4.50 euros for youths. Children up to a height of one meter do not pay admission.

Leisure pool in Meckenheim

The indoor leisure pool with outdoor area in Meckenheim is located in the immediate vicinity of the school campus, between Königsberger Strasse and Siebengebirgsring, making it easy to reach, especially for schoolchildren.

Address: Siebengebirgsring 6, 53340 Meckenheim

Tel: 02225/917475

Opening hours: On Mondays, the indoor pool is closed to the public. Tuesdays to Fridays you can swim from 6:30 am to 8:30 pm, on weekends from 10 am to 4:30 pm. This pool is also used for school swimming lessons and club swimming.

Admission: Adults: four euros, children and teenagers (up to 18 years): 2.30 euros.

Outdoor pool Sankt Augustin

The outdoor pool describes itself as quiet and family-friendly. The large outdoor area has four heated pools with diving boards up to five meters high. The facility also offers beach volleyball courts, a large play ship in the sand and a separate baby wading pool.

Address: Husarenstrasse 51, 53757 Sankt Augustin, Germany.

Tel: 02241/29013

Opening hours: (from the website) The purchase of an online ticket or a 4-month pass is required. There are two swimming times daily, the number of visitors will be limited adjusted to the staffing situation.

Swimming hours at the outdoor pool are daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (2:30 p.m. end of swimming hours) and in the afternoon from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. end of swimming hours).

Early morning swimming is expected to be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 6:30 a.m. during summer vacation period. Prices will remain the same, despite increased energy costs. Online tickets are always available up to three days in advance.

Admission: Adults: four euros (evening rate 90 minutes before closing: three euros), children and young people (from six to 18 years): two euros (evening rate 1.50 euros).

“Oktopus” in Siegburg

The “Oktopus” leisure pool in Siegburg is a combination indoor/ outdoor pool. Highlights here are mainly the many slides in the slide center. In the outdoor pool area there are two slides and a diving tower.

Address: Zeithstrasse 110, 53721 Siegburg, Germany.

Tel: 02241/9699712

Opening hours: The outdoor pool has been open since 05/16. The indoor pool is only available on a limited basis during outdoor pool season. Mondays to Fridays you can swim in the outdoor pool from 10 am to 8 pm. On weekends and holidays, the outdoor pool is open from 7 am. Tuesdays through Fridays, early swimming is available from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the indoor pool.

Admission: Early morning swimming costs four euros for ages 16 and older, six to 16 year-olds pay two euros. Day swimming costs six euros for adults, youth pay four euros. Evening swimming is offered on weekends and holidays, adults pay four euros, youths two euros. Tickets can only be purchased online, no ticket sales on location.

“Aggua” in Troisdorf

Since 2019, the outdoor pool at “Aggua” Troisdorf has been closed. That will not change this year. But the indoor pool offers plenty of variety with a swimmer's pool, a wading pool and a slide.

Address: Aggerdamm 22, 53840 Troisdorf

Tel: 02241/98450

Opening hours: Mondays to Sundays/holidays: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: Adults: Mondays to Fridays, two hours: 6.50 euros, three hours: eight euros, day ticket 9.50 euros / Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays: two hours: 8.50 euros, three hours: ten euros, day ticket 11.50 euros

Children and teenagers (up to 16 years): Mondays to Fridays, two hours: five euros, three hours: 6.50 euros, day ticket 7.50 euros / Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays: two hours: 6.50 euros, three hours: eight euros, day ticket nine euros. Children up to 90 cm tall get in free.

Lake Rotter in Troisdorf

Rotter Lake in Troisdorf is freely accessible to everyone and does not require an entrance fee. One can barbecue there and relax, the lake offering visitors a chance to cool off. Diving or fishing is also possible here for an additional fee.

Address: Uckendorfer Straße, 53844 Troisdorf, Germany.

“Waldfreibad” (Forest outdoor pool) in Much

The Waldfreibad Much hosts special theme evenings along with regular swimming hours. For example, there is a classical music evening or various activities on the last Sunday of the vacation period. The pool offers two slides and beach volleyball courts.

Address: Bockemsweg 7, 53804 Much

Tel: 02245/911106

Opening hours: The Waldfreibad Much is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays even from 7 a.m. on.

Admission: Adults: four euros (evening rate from 6 p.m. three euros), children and teens: 2.50 euros (evening rate two euros).

Leisure pool on the island of Grafenwerth in Bad Honnef