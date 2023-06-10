GA listing Outdoor pools in Bonn and the region

Monte Mare is not a classic outdoor pool, but also a sports and adventure pool and wellness resort. But here, too, you can lie outside, swim and enjoy the sun. And if bad weather should suddenly close in, there's plenty to do in the indoor area. Monte Mare also offers an indoor diving center with underwater volcanoes, tube systems and a grotto landscape. Only the waves are currently not in operation, as reported on the website. If you prefer to relax, Monte Mare also has a sauna area. According to the operators, the outdoor pool was expected to be open again from the beginning of June 2023.