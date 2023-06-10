GA listing Outdoor pools in Bonn and the region
Bonn · Summer is here and this means many people are seeking a nearby outdoor pool where they can go and cool off. We give an overview of outdoor pools in Bonn and the region, including the special features of each pool.
Warm temperatures, cool shade and cool water: outdoor pools are the summer place for anyone who wants to refresh and relax without having to travel far. Those who want to visit a swimming pool have plenty of choices in Bonn and the region. We provide an overview of the outdoor pools in Bonn and the surrounding area.
Recently, there has been a steady stream of negative news on the situation with Bonn's swimming pools: staff shortages, increased prices and renovation backlogs overshadow the start of the outdoor pool season. The Melbbad at the foot of the Venusberg had to close in 2021 due to the dilapidated existing building. The Friesbad is also closed due to renovation work. On the pool's website, it says they are confident that they will be able to reopen for the outdoor pool season.
Currently, the city of Bonn is looking for lifeguards to supervise the pools and take care of the cash registers during the outdoor pool season. Some pools, such as the outdoor pool in Bad Honnef, are forced to restrict their opening hours due to the lack of staff. With the new cost of admission for the Bonn pools which began on January 1, 2023, swimming will also become somewhat more expensive this season.
Römerbad
Located in the north of Bonn, Römerbad has two special features: A large wave pool - it is the only one in Bonn - and a ten-meter diving tower make the outdoor pool attractive for visitors. Since 2019, there has also been a splash pool for children again. With a total of 128 square meters of water surface, the children's pool is located on the edge of the tried-and-true 50-meter swimming pools.
Address: Bonn-Castell, Eduard-Spoelgen-Strasse 11, 53117 Bonn, Germany.
Contact: 0228/7760850
Opening hours: As of June 1: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (one pool), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (complete), Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission prices: Adults: five euros (evening rate from 5 p.m.: four euros), children and teenagers (from seven to 18 years) and reduced: 2.50 euros, family tickets for one adult and two children cost 8.50 euros, family tickets for two adults and two children cost 12.50 euros.
Panoramabad Rüngsdorf
The location of the Rüngsdorf swimming pool allows for a great view of the Siebengebirge Mountains in close proximity to the Rhine. An elliptical ten-meter diving tower, which is illuminated at night, rises from the outdoor pool area, and one pool has a whirlpool area and a 27.5-meter slide. A larger playground also provides a nice opportunity for children to play.
Address: Bonn-Rüngsdorf, Am Schwimmbad 8, 53179 Bonn, Germany.
Tel: 0228/331324
Opening hours: From June 3: Monday to Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (one pool), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (complete), Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission prices: Adults: five euros (evening rate from 6 p.m.: four euros), children and teenagers (from seven to 18 years) and reduced: 2.50 euros, family tickets for one adult and two children cost 8.50 euros, family tickets for two adults and two children cost 12.50 euros.
Outdoor swimming pool Friesdorf
The "Friesi", as it is often called, is a smaller but all the more comfortable swimming pool. It offers, in addition to the usual pools, i.e. swimmer/non-swimmer and splash pools, a beach volleyball court, a table tennis table, a basketball hoop, and small soccer nets for kicking. Work is being done on the pool right now and its website says the city is "working at full speed [...] to ensure that operations can resume for the 2023 outdoor pool season.” The opening is planned for the beginning of July.
Address: Bonn-Friesdorf, Margaretenstrasse 14, 53175 Bonn, Germany.
Contact: 0228/311150
Internet: friesi.org
Admission prices: Adults: five euros (evening rate from 6 p.m.: four euros), children and teenagers (from seven to 18 years) and reduced: 2.50 euros, family tickets for one adult and two children cost 8.50 euros, family tickets for two adults and two children cost 12.50 euros.
Ennertbad Pützchen
The outdoor pool on Beuel's side of the Rhine brings a Caribbean atmosphere to Bonn with painted parrots, monkeys and exotic birds. There's a five-meter diving tower, and the non-swimmer's pool features water mushrooms and water cannons, as well as a slide.
Address: Bonn-Pützchen, Holtorfer Strasse 40, 53229 Bonn, Germany.
Contact: 0228/482764
Internet: www.bonn.de/bonn-erleben
Opening hours: As of May 27: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (one pool), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (complete), Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission prices: Adults: five euros (evening rate from 6 p.m.: four euros), children and teenagers (from seven to 18) and reduced: 2.50 euros, family tickets for one adult and two children cost 8.50 euros, family tickets for two adults and two children cost 12.50 euros.
Hardtbergbad
So far, there is only one combined indoor and outdoor pool in Bonn: the Hardtbergbad. In the summer season, many people are mainly interested in the outdoor pool area. Here, real North Sea sand and East Frisian beach chairs create a vacation atmosphere. The outdoor pool has a water slide with a length of 33 meters as well as water mushrooms and water cannons in the non-swimmer area. Another highlight is the 400-meter-long climbing forest with different heights and levels of difficulty within the swimming pool, which is one of the first in Germany.
Address: Bonn-Duisdorf, In der Dehlen, 53125 Bonn, Germany.
Contact: 0228/626218
Outdoor pool: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (one pool), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (complete), Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (indoor pool closed for summer)
Admission prices: Adults: five euros (evening rate from 6 p.m.: four euros), children and teenagers (from seven to 18 years) and reduced: 2.50 euros, family tickets for one adult and two children cost 8.50 euros, family tickets for two adults and two children cost 12.50 euros.
Indoor leisure pool in Bornheim
In Bornheim, the shortage of staff has resulted in the municipal authorities offering a "finder's reward" of 1,000 euros for tips that lead to the hiring of qualified staff. As a result, the pools have limited opening hours. There is plenty of room to play, swim and relax on the large lawn, in the sauna and in the pools. The highlight is the slide.
Address: Rilkestrasse 3, 53332 Bornheim, Germany.
Contact: 02222/9959128 (during opening hours)
Internet: www.hallenfreizeitbad.de
Outdoor pool opens: Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Weekends and holidays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. These opening hours are valid until June 21, 2023.
The indoor pool opens: Mondays to Fridays: 6:30 am to 8 am (early swim) and 3 pm to 9:30 pm (swim). On weekends and holidays, the indoor pool is open from 8 am to 7 pm.
Admission prices: Adults pay 5.20 euros for two hours or 6.90 euros for a day pass; reduced admission costs 3.50 euros and 4.60 euros, respectively. There are special offers for families, the use of the sauna costs extra.
Lemmerzbad in Königswinter
The Lemmerzbad in Königswinter is a classic outdoor swimming pool. Some renovation work has been carried out and it will celebrate its 70th anniversary in the summer of 2023. Visitors can enjoy a total of three pools: a swimmer's pool with eight lanes, a non-swimmer's pool with a slide and a wading pool, which is about ten meters in size and includes a fountain, a water mushroom and a stream.
Address: Oberweingartenweg, 53639 Königswinter, Germany.
Contact: 02223 / 9074223 (indoor pool), 02223 / 21296 (outdoor pool)
Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission prices: Adults pay 4.50 euros, children ages five to 13 pay 3.50 euros, and infants, ages one to four, pay 1 euro. In addition, the pool offers various family tickets.
Monte Mare in Rheinbach
Monte Mare is not a classic outdoor pool, but also a sports and adventure pool and wellness resort. But here, too, you can lie outside, swim and enjoy the sun. And if bad weather should suddenly close in, there's plenty to do in the indoor area. Monte Mare also offers an indoor diving center with underwater volcanoes, tube systems and a grotto landscape. Only the waves are currently not in operation, as reported on the website. If you prefer to relax, Monte Mare also has a sauna area. According to the operators, the outdoor pool was expected to be open again from the beginning of June 2023.
Address: Münstereifeler Strasse 69, 53359 Rheinbach, Germany
Contact: 02226/90300
Internet: www.monte-mare.de
Opening hours sports and leisure pool: daily 10 am to 7 pm.
Admission fees outdoor pool: children up to 1 meter get in free, children and teenagers three euros, adults five euros.
Leisure pool in Meckenheim
The indoor leisure pool with outdoor area in Meckenheim is located in the immediate vicinity of the school campus, between Königsberger Strasse and Siebengebirgsring, making it easy to reach, especially for schoolchildren.
Address: Siebengebirgsring 6, 53340 Meckenheim
Contact: 02225/917475
Internet: www.hallenbad-meckenheim.de
Opening hours: The indoor pool is open for early swimming on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 6:30 and 8 a.m., and until 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Also, Tuesdays from 2 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 2 to 8:30 p.m., and Fridays from 2 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, the pool is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices: Adults: four euros, children and teenagers (up to 18 years): 2.30 euros.
Outdoor pool Sankt Augustin
The outdoor pool describes itself as quiet and family-friendly. On a large area, the outdoor pool has four heated pools with diving towers up to five meters high. The outdoor pool also offers beach volleyball courts, a large play ship in the sand and a separate baby wading pool.
Address: Husarenstrasse 51, 53757 Sankt Augustin, Germany.
Contact: 02241/29013
Internet: www.sankt-augustin.de/baeder
Opening hours: The outdoor pool opens June 3, 2023, with swimming hours Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. During the summer vacations, early swimming is offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 am.
Admission prices: Adults: four euros (evening rate from 90 minutes before closing: three euros), children and young people (from six to 18 years): two euros (evening rate 1.50 euros).
Oktopus in Siegburg
The Oktopus leisure pool in Siegburg is a combination of indoor and outdoor pool. Highlights here are mainly the many slides. In the outdoor pool there are two slides and a diving tower.
Address: Zeithstrasse 110, 53721 Siegburg, Germany.
Contact: 02241/9699712
Internet: www.oktopus-siegburg.de
Opening hours: Outdoor pool: open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission fees: Small children five and under: free, children and teens age six to 16: two euros, and adults 16 and older: four euros.
Forest outdoor pool in Much
In addition to the usual swimming hours, the Waldfreibad Much hosts special theme evenings. Last year, for example, there was a classical music evening along with various activities on the last Sunday of school holidays. The pool offers two slides, a mud pit and beach volleyball courts.
Address: Bockemsweg 7, 53804 Much
Contact: 02245/911106
Internet: www.waldfreibad-much.de
Opening hours: The outdoor pool is open Monday through Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm. Tuesday and Thursday the poo opens already at 7 a.m. On holidays, the outdoor pool is open from 10 to 10.
Admission prices: Adults: five euros (evening rate from 6 p.m.: three euros), children and teenagers: three euros (evening rate: two euros), small children up to three years: free.
Leisure pool on the island of Grafenwerth in Bad Honnef
Relaxation is what you will get on a visit to the leisure pool on Grafenwerth Island. Mineral showers and mineral fountains, massage jets, a barefoot path, slides, a waterfall, a parent-child area and a playground ensure this. Due to the lack of staff, the pool will open with restrictions.
Address: Grafenwerth Island, 53604 Bad Honnef, Germany.
Contact: 02224/9013717
Internet: www.bad-honnefer-baeder.de
Opening hours: Open from May 27, 2023, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The plan is for the pool to open only every other weekend.
Admission prices: Adults: five euros, children and young people from 3 years: 2.50 euros. A cheaper after-work rate is valid from two hours before the outdoor pool closes.
Outdoor pool in Linz
There is fun for the whole family at the outdoor pool in Linz. This is ensured by a giant slide, a diving board five meters high and table tennis tables.
Address: Am Schwimmbad 2, 53545 Linz am Rhein, Germany.
Contact: 02644/2735
Internet: www.linz.de
Opening hours: Mondays through Fridays from noon to 6 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission fees: Children and young people from 8 to 18 years: two euros, adults: 4 euros.
Remagen outdoor pool
The water temperature in all pools of the Remagen leisure swimming facility is 23 degrees Celsius. Sporty swimmers can do their laps in the 50-meter swimming pool.
Address: Goethestrasse, 53424 Remagen
Contact: 02642/21601
Internet: Genießen Sie Sport, Spaß, Spiel & Erholung
Opening hours: Remagen Pool is closed on Mondays and Wednesdays. Open on all other days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission prices: Adults pay six euros, reduced admission is three euros. There are discounted early and evening rates.
