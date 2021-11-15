Three-day warning strike : Outpatients at the UKB have to expect waiting times

On Wednesday, about 200 nursing staff went on strike at the Venusberg. Verdi expects a more active participation in the coming week. Foto: Jakub Drogowski

Bonn The trade union Verdi has called for warning strikes at the Bonn University Hospital on three days this week. The UKB has reached an emergency agreement with the strike leaders. At least 14 operating theatres are to remain open.

The Bonn University Hospital (UKB) has to prepare for warning strikes at a time of rising new corona infections, which may also affect patients. The trade union Verdi has called on all salaried employees and trainees at the UKB in Bonn to participate in a three-day warning strike next week from Tuesday, 16 November, to Thursday, 18 November. The strike is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The end of the warning strike is announced for 12 noon on Thursday. Verdi has addressed the call to workers from all shift services.

Regarding the preparations at the UKB, Nursing Director Alexander Pröbstl said: "All areas of the hospital are preparing for the warning strikes and will do everything necessary to maintain emergency care." In negotiations with the Verdi strike management, an emergency agreement had been reached, "which ensures that, for example, the emergency centres, intensive care units and surgery departments can provide care for the population," said Pröbstl.

Longer waiting times for outpatients possible

The UKB will be able to operate at least 14 operating theatres from all departments where emergency care is provided. For outpatients in particular, however, there could be longer waiting times and possibly postponements of appointments. "However, since Germany's university hospitals are not at the collective bargaining table with the unions, we cannot influence these strike effects," Pröbstl said.

Last Wednesday, nursing staff had already gone on strike on the Venusberg; according to UKB spokeswoman Elke Pfeifer, there were 76 strikers. Verdi had spoken of around 200 employees. Arno Appellhoff, union secretary of the Verdi district Cologne/Bonn/Leverkusen and himself a trained nurse, expects a more active participation next week. "Our members are very angry because after the first two rounds of negotiations there is still no offer from the Tarifgemeinschaft der Länder."

He said Verdi has been demanding more staff and better pay for years. "With their work, the employees in the university hospitals make an important contribution every day to efficient and functioning nursing care and expect fair pay and better conditions in return," said Appellhoff. Regarding the criticism of the warning strikes in the middle of the pandemic, among others from the employers, the functionary said he thought the reaction was responsible. "We are explicitly not striking wards with Corona patients. Care is assured there." However, the postponement of elective, i.e. deferrable, operations is definitely the aim of the strike, he said, in order to increase the pressure on the employers' side. In concrete terms, Verdi is demanding five per cent more pay for employees covered by collective agreements, but at least 150 Euros more per month. For health workers, the monthly salary is to increase by 300 Euros.

UKB increases nursing positions

According to Pfeifer, the UKB has continuously increased nursing positions in recent years. Since 2017, 821 full-time positions have been added, and this year alone there have been an additional 213 positions.

Intensive care units are almost full throughout the country. In Bonn - as of Friday evening - 220 of 224 operating intensive care beds for adults in all Bonn hospitals were occupied. The intensive care register of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (Divi) provides information on this. According to this, there were 24 Covid patients in Bonn's intensive care units, 14 of whom required invasive ventilation. However, the hospitals do not operate all the available intensive care units. The UKB can increase its capacity from 120 to 200 intensive care beds, but it needs one thing above all else to operate them: sufficient nursing staff.

Original text: Philipp Königs