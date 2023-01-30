Haribo Chameleon : Overfilled Haribo bags cause amusement - company reacts Rhineland style

At Haribo, some bags had more contents than it said on the package. Foto: HARIBO/Haribo

Bonn Overfilled bags of Haribo have caused a stir on TikTok. One bag of "Chameleon" was twice as heavy as it said on the label. What does the company say about it?

An unusual bag of Haribo sweets has fallen into the hands of a candy lover. On a TikTok video, a Rewe customer showed a bulging Haribo bag. The bag of "chameleon" sweets did not contain 175 grams, as it said on the label, but twice that amount. A scale showed exactly 350 grams.

When contacted by the GA, Haribo acknowledged the curious incident of stuffed bags. "We know about the overfilled bags of Haribo Chameleon. We are now investigating how this happened," a spokesperson said. The customer who had bought the product bought another bag a little later at a Penny store and checked the weight. Here, too, she got hold of a bag that, at 309 grams, was considerably heavier than it should have been.

Haribo reacts to overfilled packages with humour

The company reacted with a sense of humour: "True to the motto '‚Mer muss och jünne künne‘ (Cologne dialect for: You have to be able to indulge yourself), we are happy for the customers who can enjoy this extra portion of Haribo joy." The spokesperson stressed that the product itself is flawless and can be enjoyed without hesitation.

The company does not want to say exactly how many packs of the "Chameleon" products were overfilled and delivered to supermarkets. "The bags of Haribo Chameleon in question were delivered to various retail partners," it simply said. It did not want to give more precise details.

Just a few days ago, Haribo was in consumers’ bad books because it was voted fourth in the "Cheating Package of the Year". The background was the reduction of many bags from 200 grams to 175 grams without reducing price.

Original text: Dominik Knur