Getting around Bonn : Overgrown bushes are a hindrance for cyclists

Overgrown bicycle and pedestrian paths, such as this one on Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring between Duisdorf and Endenich, are not an exception at this time of the year. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Endenich/Kessenich Pedestrian and bike paths with overgrown vegetation are a problem in some areas of Bonn. Recently, an eyewitness observed a bicycle accident on a bike path because of the overgrowth. The city says it follows up on tips from the public.

The debate about the high-speed bike route along the Rhine is dividing people at the moment; it calls for many trees to be cut down. But in the meantime, many cyclists are confronted with completely different problems that could actually be solved quickly. But they aren’t, complains Felix Kopinski. The heavy vegetation growth spilling onto many bike paths in Bonn is weather-related, and according to Kopinski, was recently the cause of an accident.

The former city council member criticized the fact that the council resolution on the bicycle referendum passed in February was not being implemented consistently in Bonn. As an example, he cited bike paths that are difficult to navigate because of the heavy overgrowth, especially since many of them are also used by pedestrians. One example is the bicycle and pedestrian path along the Hermann Wandersleb Ring between Duisdorf and Endenich, where for weeks it was almost impossible to proceed safely. In the meantime, the city has had the vegetation cut back on that route.

Another example is the bike route along the railroad tracks. "I use it every day for my ride to work," says Kopinski, who lives in Mehlem and works in the Südstadt. Recently, the former local politician even observed an accident on the bike path, which he also attributes to the poor visibility caused by the heavy overgrowth. One cyclist overtook another and noticed too late that a third cyclist was coming toward him. Both fell, but fortunately no one was seriously injured. "I am very annoyed that the city of Bonn is still very negligent with the cycle paths." It is clearly stated in the cycling resolution that cycle paths must be cleared of snow and ice and, in the summer season, of course, vegetation. Those involved in the accident apparently contacted the city because just a few days after the collision, workers arrived and have since been cutting away the greenery on both sides of the bike path, as Kopinski observed. "This will take a while, however, because according to what I see, they manage just about 50 meters a day.”

On inquiry, Kristina Buchmiller from the municipal press office replied: "Particularly at this time of year, employees are out and about in the city every day cutting back overgrowth." Especially after precipitation in the summer, shrubs grow very quickly, so that a short time after pruning, bushes have grown back again. It goes without saying that tips from the public are followed up.

Nothing has yet happened along the pedestrian and bicycle path along Messdorfer Feld behind the street Am Propsthof, at Heinz-Stelling-Weg. The much-used but rather narrow path was supposed to be widened last year. For cost reasons, the drainage was to be carried out via the adjacent properties. Since some owners refused their consent, a rescheduling must take place, reports Green Party planning expert Rolf Beu, who lives near the path and also uses it frequently. Because the route is important as a cycle path connection between Endenich and Dransdorf, he wants to ask the city of Bonn again about what is happening. "After all, it can't be that years go by until something happens there," Beu said.

15 kilometers of new bike lanes per year

Among other things, the bike resolution includes the creation of 15 kilometers of new bike paths and/or bike lanes each year, as well as more bike parking spaces. The city anticipates costs of more than 60 million euros. New bike lanes will have a minimum width of two meters per direction of travel. They should be asphalted and clearly marked. Since this requirement cannot be implemented everywhere, bicycle lanes or - in exceptional cases - environmental lanes are to be established as an alternative, such as the one under discussion on Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring. Another specification in the bicycle resolution is that the bicycle lanes and sidewalks must be usable all year round, i.e. kept free of overgrowth, leaves, snow and ice. Bicycle lanes and sidewalks should also be given priority in parking enforcement.

Orig. text: Lisa Inhoffen