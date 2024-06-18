Wave of parking tickets in Oberkassel "Overnight, everyone suddenly had a €55 parking ticket"

Judgement

There is also a recent judgement from the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig on the subject of "pavement parking". In future, residents will be able to take legal action against cars that park on pavements under certain circumstances. According to the judges, however, the prerequisite is that the use of the pavement is significantly restricted.

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities said that the judgement creates legal certainty for road authorities, local public order offices, residents and, last but not least, road users. The association is now calling for a different legal framework for local authorities to tackle the division and utilisation of public space. "Of course there must be parking spaces for those who are dependent on their cars," the statement said. However, alternatives to the car must also be strengthened, i.e. cyclists and pedestrians as well as local public transport. "The urgently needed amendment to the Road Traffic Act would give local authorities more room for manoeuvre."

Five property owners from Bremen had filed a lawsuit against the city. They had been arguing for years about so-called surface parking with two wheels on the pavement. It is prohibited without express permission, but in many German municipalities such as Bremen, surface parking is nevertheless widespread - and the authorities tolerate it.

The Federal Administrative Court has now confirmed the judgement of the Bremen Higher Administrative Court that the plaintiffs can demand that the road traffic authorities intervene and that they should not remain inactive. dpa