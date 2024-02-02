Majority opt for dual citizenship Pace of naturalization has increased in NRW
Düsseldorf · In North Rhine-Westphalia, an especially large number of people received a German passport in 2022. A high percentage of them opted for dual citizenship. The situation is viewed positively by the NRW Integration Minister, but in other political circles, there is loud criticism.
More and more people who have a history of migration are now acquiring German citizenship in North Rhine-Westphalia after having only been in the country for a few years. The vast majority of them also opt for dual citizenship. In 2022, exactly 40,824 people in NRW became German citizens; this is the highest number since 2003. According to an analysis by the State Statistical Office, three quarters of them, more than 30,600 people, also remained citizens of their country of origin. Around 43 percent were “naturalized early", i.e. they had been living in Germany for less than eight years. This is a high percentage: in the previous year, it was just under 30 percent, and in 2012 it was just under nine percent.
NRW Integration Minister Josefine Paul (Greens) welcomed the trend. "The fact that the number of early naturalizations is increasing, i.e. more and more people are achieving special integration achievements in a shorter period of time in addition to the already high requirements for naturalization, underlines the high level of integration among immigrants," she told our editorial team. The increase in opting for dual citizenship is also a positive development. She made reference to the current reform of citizenship law. This is "another important step, bringing us one step closer to a modern citizenship law in Germany", said Paul.
According to the reform passed by the Bundestag in January, in the future, people can be naturalized after just five, or even three years of residence in Germany, and dual citizenship is permitted.
There is loud criticism of this in CDU/CSU circles. In NRW, the state chairman of the Junge Union, Kevin Gniosdorz, is now calling for a "debate on values" regarding citizenship: "In view of a society that is drifting further and further apart, now is perhaps the last chance to take countermeasures and set a guiding principle," he said. The "watering down of naturalization requirements" would increase integration deficits in the future: "Why should immigrants integrate if they can obtain a passport more easily?" However, he saw the increase in naturalizations as positive: It's great that so many people identify with Germany.
"The numbers make it clear that integration is worthwhile - both for the people who come to NRW, have lived and worked here for years and abide by the rules, and for us as a society," said Lisa-Kristin Kapteinat, deputy leader of the SPD parliamentary group in the state parliament. "Above all, the increasing number of early naturalizations shows that many are making a great effort to become part of our society in NRW.”
Integration Minister Paul emphasized that it is not only immigrants who commit to their new homeland with their new passport. "By naturalizing, we as a society are also making a commitment to the people who want to participate and help shape things here," she said. The largest group of new Germans in 2022 were people from Syria with more than 14,000, followed by people from Turkey and Iraq.
(Orig. text: Sina Zehrfeld; Translation: ck)