Majority opt for dual citizenship : Pace of naturalization has increased in NRW

More and more people who have a history of migration are now acquiring German citizenship in North Rhine-Westphalia after having only been in the country for a few years. The vast majority of them also opt for dual citizenship. In 2022, exactly 40,824 people in NRW became German citizens; this is the highest number since 2003. According to an analysis by the State Statistical Office, three quarters of them, more than 30,600 people, also remained citizens of their country of origin. Around 43 percent were “naturalized early", i.e. they had been living in Germany for less than eight years. This is a high percentage: in the previous year, it was just under 30 percent, and in 2012 it was just under nine percent.