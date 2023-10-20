"Vigil" in the city center “Palestinian Community Bonn” didn't distance itself from Hamas terror
Bonn · On the Facebook page of the organization, a text in Arabic welcomed the attack on Israel. A spokesman for the organization said the text would be deleted. Around 600 people came to a pro-Palestinian rally at Bottlerplatz, a counter-demonstration was also organized.
The organization “Palästinensische Gemeinde Bonn” (“Palestinian Community Bonn") called for a "vigil" against the "genocide in Palestine" on Thursday. Around 600 participants came to the rally at Bottlerplatz in the early evening. They carried posters which read "Stop the genocide in Gaza", chanted slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine", and sporadically "Allah is great" could also be heard.
Bonn police were on hand with several police vehicles and they had imposed some strict rules on the demonstrators. "No statements will be tolerated that incite hatred against Jewish people or question Israel's right to exist," police spokesman Robert Scholten emphasized before the start. The police said they would also take action against any display of symbols of terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Islamic State or Islamic Jihad. Participants were also told they would not be allowed to play down the terror attack of Hamas on Israeli civilians on October 7 in any way.
So far, the Palestinian community has not clearly distanced itself from the Hamas massacres. The call for the vigil only stated in general terms: "We categorically condemn violence and the killing of civilians by all sides involved!" The organization complained about the "demonization of Hamas and other armed militias as terrorists by the media and the German government." It said that the history of the conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinians, which has been festering for decades - is ignored.
On the Facebook page of the “Palestinian Community of Bonn”, as recently as Thursday, there was a text dated October 8, 2023, in Arabic, exuberantly welcoming the terror attack that took place near the Gaza Strip. "Thousands of rockets rain down on the settlements, thousands of fighters storm the settlements and defeat the occupiers and aggressors," it said. It also said the Palestinian community was "proud" of the fighters.
In response to a GA inquiry, George Rashmawi distanced himself from the text on Thursday afternoon. "As a spokesman for the Palestinian Community of Germany-Bonn, I can assure you that the community is against the shooting and killing of civilians anywhere in the world," said the Palestinian, who lives in Hennef. He continued, "This statement reflects feelings and uses terminology which I do not share." Rashmawi said that he would have the text deleted.
The group called Samidoun, a Palestinian prisoner aid organization that is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, had also advertised the vigil online. Chancellor Scholz announced a ban on the group's activities after Samidoun supporters celebrated Hamas atrocities out publicly on the streets in Berlin. Heinz Assenmacher, organizer of the Bonn vigil, assured on Thursday that there were no personal connections between Samidoun and the local association.
With the support of the German-Israeli Society, activists from the „Liste undogmatischer Studierender“ (“List of Undogmatic Students”) organized a counter-demonstration with around 100 participants on Friedensplatz. They accused the Palestinian community of "clear solidarity with Hamas", despite the fact that "not since the Shoa have so many Jews been murdered in one day”.
When participants of both demonstrations shouted at each other, the police intervened. A police spokesman reported at 7:45 p.m. that it had remained mostly calm, there were no arrests at the demonstrations. Officers filed charges against one male demonstrator at Bottlerplatz for violating the ban on face coverings. On Poststrasse, there was a scuffle between a pro-Palestinian demonstrator and a counter-demonstrator. The police intervened and took down the identifications of those involved. No one was injured.
Hamas massacres and rocket fire killed approximately 1,300 Israelis on October 7. The death toll following Israeli retaliatory attacks on the Gaza Strip was 3,500, according to Palestinian figures (at the time of this writing).
Orig. text: Andreas Baumann
Translation: ck