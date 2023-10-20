"Vigil" in the city center “Palestinian Community Bonn” didn't distance itself from Hamas terror

Bonn police were on hand with several police vehicles and they had imposed some strict rules on the demonstrators. "No statements will be tolerated that incite hatred against Jewish people or question Israel's right to exist," police spokesman Robert Scholten emphasized before the start. The police said they would also take action against any display of symbols of terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Islamic State or Islamic Jihad. Participants were also told they would not be allowed to play down the terror attack of Hamas on Israeli civilians on October 7 in any way.